A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Chief Luka Barau Dameshi, has left the PDP to rejoin the APC.

Dameshi who earlier left the APC in 2014 for the PDP disclosed this in a letter dated September 13, 2021.

The letter of exit from PPD and entrance written to the APC seeking to enroll as a member was addressed to the chairman of the party in his electoral ward, Ningo/Boher, of Akwanga local government area of the state.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend sought to know why he took the action, he said it was a “personal decision.”

Dameshi Luka served as deputy governor during the first term of former governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura from 2011 to 2015.