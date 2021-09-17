A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Chief Luka Barau Dameshi, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dameshi, who left APC in 2014 to the PDP, disclosed his decision in a letter dated September 13, 2021 and addressed to the chairman of the party in his electoral ward, Ningo/Boher, Akwanga local government area of the state.

When LEADERSHIP sought to know the reason for his defection from PDP to APC, he responded via SMS saying, “Yes and it’s a personal decision.”

Dameshi served as deputy governor during the first tenure of the then Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, from 2011 to 2015.