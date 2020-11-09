By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibom Semenitari, has challenged Christians to be obedience to God’s covenant in order to reap from His blessings from generation to generation.

This is as the co-pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Bara Idoniboye, called on singles to fulfill their dreams and aspirations before going into marriage.

Semenitari spoke yesterday while preaching a sermon at the annual adult harvest of Saint Nicholas’ Anglican Church, Woji Town in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

She said: “In the time of famine, God speaks clearly to his people. God opened heavens for Isaac because he understood how to listen to God. You have to be willing to obey God. Your generations unborn will reap from your obedience to God’s covenant today.”

Meanwhile, co-pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Bara Idoniboye, has called on singles to fulfill their dreams and aspirations before going into marriage.

Idoniboye, who made the call while preaching a sermon at the church headquarters in Borikiri, Port Harcourt, advised singles to set goals for themselves, fulfill such goals before going into marriage.

She said: “At the age of 30, you are still in your parent’s house, looking up to them to take care of you when you are supposed to be the one to take care of them. As a single girl, set goals for yourself. Be good to yourself, take care of yourself. It is not all about marriage. Tell yourself, at this age, I want to be on my own.

“By the time you start being on your own, you will become more responsible. You will see things that you will put in place, before you know it, you will say I want to be a house owner.

“We need to change our mentality, knowing that singlehood is not a crime. There is the need to stand out from the crowd as a single person. Don’t believe that marriage will bring everything to us. Keep yourself in a way that if marriage does not come, you are still in-charge.”