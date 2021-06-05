A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambraifa, has dismissed the allegation of ₦70billion contract awarded to the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI), a non-governmental organisation founded by the wife of the minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Amaechi.

He also dismissed allegation of corrupt practice and financial impropriety in the commission under his watch, describing his tenure as transparent and accountable.

Brambraifa, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, stated that he has received calls and messages from friends, family members and associates who were worried about the allegations published by an online newspaper, Pointblank News.

The former NDDC boss said: “I have been inundated with calls and messages from family, friends and associates on the veracity of a story authored by a certain Jackson Ude and his Pointblank online publication alleging that NDDC under my watch awarded 70bilion naira contract to ESI to train youths of the Niger Delta on vocation and skills including soap making.

“And that ₦48 billion of the contract sum have been paid to the NGO, I would have dismissed this allegations, realising that no such contract was awarded during my headship of the commission.

“But for the interest of some Nigerians who have shown so much concerns since this outbreak of this publication that had gone viral, that such publication is baseless, fictitious, malicious, embarrassing and a figment of the writers imaginations.

“I therefore state unequivocally that NDDC under my watch never awarded 70 billion naira contract to the ESI. It is obvious that the author of that malicious publication is uninformed, inert and ignorant of the workings in the NDDC.

“The commission is well organised, standardised and a well structured parastatal run in accordance with the act setting up the agency in line with due diligence and international benchmark in the award of contract. All documents for award of contracts pass through due process and due diligence and are open for public scrutiny,” he stated.