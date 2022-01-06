Former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has said he would back the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, emerges flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the coming 2023 presidential election.

Aliyu made this known when he meet with the members of the Atiku Support Group, led by National Publicity Secretary, Dr El Mo Victor, during which he was asked to support the former vice president.

Aliyu expressed profound gratitude for the courtesy visit and called on ASO to always count on his unwavering support.

“As for me, I will do everything within my power to ensure that Atiku Abubakar emerge the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, Dr El Mo Victor talked about the direct and indirect primary, saying that the organisation is fully ready to face any methods of election adopted.

Victor urged Aliyu to ensure that all delegates from Niger State vote for Atiku should an indirect election be adopted by the party.

Victor expressed belief that Atiku remains the best choice for the PDP to wrestle power from the APC to fix Nigeria’s ailing economy, create jobs for the youths and unite the people.

The national women leader; Dr Lynn Bassey, Sir Mike Achimugu Lion of Jada, Director media; Hon Abdulazeez Akinsanya, Southwest Zonal Coordinator; Hon. Anngu Orngu, north-central zonal coordinator and Mrs Joy Wokocha, ASO diaspora coordinator, Canada, were part of the visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegations also meet with the Niger State PDP chairman, Barr Beji Tanko, who promised to work closely with the organisation to achieve its objectives and mission.

Beji stated that he is convinced more than ever, that with ASO, the 2023 project is a done deal for the PDP. He advised the organisation to remain resolute in its drive and guard against saboteurs.