A former director-general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Ade Dosunmu, has withdrawn from the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Lagos State.

Dosunmu in a statement on Wednesday said his withdrawal was due to the anomaly in the delegates list brought for the purpose of conducting the exercise in Lagos.

He said all efforts to get the national headquarters through the various committees, to correct the anomaly yielded no result, noting that it was obvious that the list was skewed to favour a particular aspirant.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the General Public, my teeming supporters, party faithfuls and the Chairman of the Electoral Committee (Chief Emmanuel Ogidi) that I, Dr Shamsudeen Ade Dosunmu has withdrawn from participating in the Lagos State PDP Governorship Primaries.

“You will recall that four (4) days ago the State Chairman of our party, Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji in conjunction with five (5) gubernatorial aspirants complained about the delegates list brought for the purpose of conducting primaries in Lagos State.

“He was emphatic that the list did not reflect the 3 Ad-Hoc delegates that emerged from the 245 wards of the state.

“All efforts to get the National headquarters through the various committee, to correct the anomaly has yielded no result. It is obvious that the list is skewed to favour a particular aspirant.

“In view of the above, I have lost confidence in the exercise and will therefore not participate in this primaries so long as the wrong list will be used. I thank all my teeming supporters across the state for their overwhelming support and the confidence they have shown during the course of our campaign. I urge you all to remain calm as you will be informed of our next line of action.”