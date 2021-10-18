The leadership dispute in the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, with some aggrieved members alleging plot to manipulate the institute’s national council elections scheduled for October 23.

In a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1217/2021, the plaintiffs – Alban Igwe and Alex Okosun, accused the institute’s outgoing leadership of plans to manipulate the electoral process in favour a former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) – Ufom Ekong Usoro.

In a fresh suit filed by their lawyer, Felix Onolememen, the plaintiffs queried Usoro’s qualification to contest for the institute’s national president position and prayed the court to among others, nullify Usoro’s candidature in the CILT’s 2021 national council election.

The defendants in the suit are the Incorporated Trustees of the CILT, its national president, Ibrahim Jubril; its national executive director, Paul Ndibe; the chairperson, electoral committee, Hajia Moji Ajimoh and Usoro.

According to the plaintiffs, in their statement of claim, they planned to contest the positions of national president and deputy national president, but that they could be edged out if the current leaders were allowed to carry through their alleged plot to install Usoro.

They stated, in the supporting affidavit, that “the defendants are not only seeking to illegally and unconstitutionally prevent the second plaintiff (Okosun) from contesting for the office of the national deputy president, they want to foist a candidate of their choice, being the fifth defendant (Usoro) as the national president of the association.

“Furthermore, a discrete investigation shows that the name of the fifth defendant, as No: 257 on the database of the institution, is suspicious; the character and font used in typing her name is different from those of those inducted the same year.

They therefore urged the court to among others declare that the acts of the fourth defendant “acting in concert with the other defendants to foist an unqualified candidate, in the person of the fifth defendant on the Institute and seeking to prevent the second plaintiff from running for the office of the National Deputy president of the institute, is undemocratic, unwarranted, unconstitutional, and illegal.”

The plaintiffs also want the court to make an order “nullifying the candidature of the fifth defendant in the 2021 National Council election of the institute.”