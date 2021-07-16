The Supreme Court yesterday, dismissed an appeal filed by former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, against the forfeiture of $9.7m and £74,000 allegedly found in his Kaduna house.

A Federal High Court in Kano, ordered the forfeiture of the money to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Yakubu before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the money.

Yakubu had appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which upheld the forfeiture order made by the court in Kano

On Thursday, at the mention of the appeal, marked: SC/639/2018 his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, told the court that he filed a notice of discontinue on July 14, 2021.

Raji hinged his decision to withdraw the appeal on the fact that his client has another pending appeal before the Supreme Court, which challenges the propriety of Yakubu’s trial.

Lawyer to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar, did not object to the decision by the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal but sought an order of dismissal.

In her ruling, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, dismissed the appeal.

In another development, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Lagos Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered forfeiture of $3, 719, 855. 94 found in the bank account of Enerbett International Limited, to the Federal Government.

Justice Aneke, gave the order after entertaining an application to that effect filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through one of its lawyers, Rotimi Oyedepo.