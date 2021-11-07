A former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Maj. Gen. Johnson Olawumi (rtd) has commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his commitment to the development of the state.

Olawumi, who spoke when he visited Fayemi in Abuja, said he was impressed with the governor’s demonstrated interest in infrastructure and human capacity development.

He said Fayemi’s leadership abilities had led to the rarest growth and development in all sectors of the state’s economy within a comparatively short period of time, even in the face of lean resources.

“I met with his Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and we had a great and lofty conversation about our dear Ekiti State and the country at large.

“His Excellency’s deep passion and commitment to the development of Ekiti State was apparent in the brief words we had about the state, and his vision for a better Ekiti State spurred on by a strong conviction in the potentials and productivity of the great people of our state.

“I am personally thrilled by His Excellency’s demonstrated interest in infrastructural and human capacity development, and in the education and welfare of our people,” he said.

Olawumi, the Jagunmolu of Iyin Ekiti Kingdom, called on all well-meaning sons and daughters of the state to support him to improve on and better the lot of the people.

“Indeed, Nigerian leaders of his kind, who are passionately serving the people, need to be shown support and less animosity to drive home sectorial reforms and systematic change.

“Having worked in government to the apex level in the Nigerian Military, I understand the demands and pressure that rest on the shoulders of political leaders, particularly those with a high sense of commitment to the people,” he said.