A former managing director of Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu, has dragged the state House of Assembly before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged violation of his rights to a fair hearing.

Odusolu urged the court to award him the sum of N10 billion as general, punitive and aggravated damages against the Assembly for the violation of his fundamental rights.

The Assembly had on September 21, 2012, adopted the report of its Committee on Anti-corruption and Public Accounts, which investigated the finances of OPIC under the leadership of Odusolu, concluding that huge sums of money were missing from OPIC accounts.

The applicant had filed the suit seeking to stop the implementation of the report and prosecution by the prosecution by the police

He joined the inspector-general of police, the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Zone 2, the commissioner of police in Ogun state and the Ogun state House of Assembly and the attorney-general of Ogun state as respondents as co-defendants in the suit before Justice Peter Lifu.

Justice Lifu had already fixed November 1 for the hearing of the case.

In the suit, Odusolu is asking the court for a declaration that the proceedings of the House of Assembly and the report of the Committee which it purportedly adopted constitute an infringement on his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

The applicant is further asking the court for an order of injunction to restrain the Assembly from deploying the report to initiate any criminal complaint against him before the police.