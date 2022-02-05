A former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has urged Nigerian youths of voting age to endeavour to obtain their permanent voter’s card (PVC)

Baraje reminded the youths that the PVC remains the only weapon that they can use to elect credible leaders for the country across board.

The former PDP boss spoke while participating in the party’s e-registration exercise at his Baboko ward in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara State.

Baraje equally urged PDP members in the state to guard their voter’s cards jealously as the 2023 general election is fast approaching.

“Let us ensure that our children who just attained the age of 18 obtain their voter’s cards. Those who lost their cards should obtain new ones,” Baraje charged the PDP members.

While thanking the PDP supporters in the state for their steadfastness, Baraje also enjoined them to embrace unity to further strengthen the party ahead of the next general elections in the state.

Paying glowing tributes to the immediate-past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for providing the right leadership for the party in the state, Baraje said he returned to his ward to undergo the e-registration to let other party members know how important the exercise is.

“The e-registration is very important, reason why I came back home to register in my ward. I urge our party members to troop out en masse for the exercise because of its inherent advantages. We should also accommodate members of other political parties willing to join the PDP in our state,” he added.

The e-registration exercise was conducted by Mashood Ajaasa with the assistance of the PDP chairman in Baboko ward, Mal. Mashood Kayode.