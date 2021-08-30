A former stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Sheriff Sagaya, yesterday drummed support for the second term bid of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

Sagaya, a former House of Representatives aspirant, spoke in Ilorin, the state capital during an empowerment programme for 3,000 women to kick of his pet project – Sheriff Sagaya Movement (SSM).

He said the empowerment programme was to complement the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq at making life more comfortable for women in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the women and other electorate whom he noted are the direct beneficiaries of the people- oriented policies and programmes of the AbdulRazaq’s administration to re- elect him for a second term of office come 2023.

Sagaya described a few stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who are antagonising the governor as selfish individuals who are interested only in the welfare of their immediate family members at the detriment of the larger society.

He announced a donation of N1O million to commence SSM, pledging to also train 100 women in various locations and upon graduation provide them with working tools with a view to making them economically self- dependent.

A chieftain of APC in the state, Barr Kunle Sulyman who chaired the ceremony, described Sagaya as an exemplary young man, adding that the society needs people like him to occupy public offices at all levels of governance in the country.

He joined Sagaya in emphasising the need for the electorate to re- elect Governor AbdulRazaq for a second term of office, noting that the governor has been fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the state.

In a brief sermon, the chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Salman, urged wealthy Nigerians to emulate Sagaya by organising meaningful empowerment programmes for the less privileged members of the society.