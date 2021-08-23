As preparations for the national convention of the People Democratic Party (PDP) continue, former governors on the party’s platform are angling for the next national chairman to emerge from within their ranks, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

It was learnt that the former governors who met last week in Abuja, also deliberated on the need for the next party chairman to emerge from a state that does not have a PDP governor in order to avoid the recurrent incident where the party national chairman and the incumbent governor are locked in a battle royale.

It was learnt that the former governors reflected not just on the recent incident between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, but on the history of such occurrences in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting of the former governors came in the face of realignments going on within the party ahead of the party’s national convention which is tentatively fixed for October.

Besides the former governors, the forum of former PDP senators also met in Abuja, swelling the number of power blocs. Other blocs in the party are the PDP Governors Forum, former ministers forum and the National Assembly caucus.

A party source who spoke with LEADERSHIP yesterday, said the former governors who met last Thursday, argued that the next governor should emerge from a state that isn’t controlled by PDP.

The source disclosed that the former governors proposed the emergence of a bold and outspoken national chairman that won’t be tossed around by the powerful interests.

“The former governors after much deliberation nominated two former governors, one from the North West and the other from the South West.

“But the former governor from the South West declined interest in the national chairmanship because he was more interested in the forthcoming election in his state next year. The former governors however settled for their counterpart in the North West, who incidently is a founding member of the party.

“They are however aware that their position is not automatic and binding on all power blocs or members of the party. They are merely pushing their influence much like other power blocs in the party,” the source said.