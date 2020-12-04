By Ejike Ejike |

The Nigeria Police Force(NPF) has extradited Abdulraseed Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic. Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said Maina was extradited by the police having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial against him.

Recall that Maina was arrested on 30th November 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of (NPF), INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

The team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the commissioner of police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes flew Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR which landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu, while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive said that necessary legal actions will follow immediately.

Maina is wanted for over for his alleged involvement in over N2 billion pensions biometric scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC added Maina to its wanted list on its website on 6 November, 2015 and subsequently Maina was placed on the International Police wanted list.

Maina was subsequently assured of his safety in Nigeria in Nigeria in 2016 by a top Nigeria government official.