Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 8, 2021 for judgment in the alleged N2 billion corruption charge brought against a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Last Thursday, his son, Faisal Maina, was sentenced to 14 years by the same court for similar corruption charges.

The court said the verdict would be handed down on the rate subject to availability of judicial time, after the prosecution counsel adopted his final written address.

Counsel to the EFCC, Farouk Abdullahi, while adopting his final address, urged the court to convict and jail Maina on all the count charges levelled against him by the federal government.

Justice Abang had before the final address adoption overruled an oral application by Maina’s lawyer, Mr Anayo Adibe, for an adjournment to enable him file a written address out of time.