Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has declared open an ultra-modern Sports Club in Yenagoa ,the Bayelsa State capital named Gej Sports Club to search and nurture talents in various indoor games in the state.

According Dr. Jonathan, the vision of the Club is to raise young talents who will be world champions. He noted that the GEJ Club House will accommodate different indoor games.

He said he was optimistic that the facility will be completed on record time so that they can host some state, zonal and national competitions before the end of the year.

The former president, also emphasized that the Club House will be a tourist center for sports enthusiasts and a home for everyone, stressing that sports journalists will be have their place in the scheme of things.

He said: “Today, it was a delight and honor to host friends and sports enthusiasts at the official opening of GEJ sports club in Yenagoa, Bayelsa. The idea here is to groom young talents that can compete favorably with other international players from any part of the world”.

“The Club will be pleased to partner with relevant stakeholders to grow and nurture young talents that will make Nigeria and Africa proud”.

The GEJ Club, which is situated in his massive Yenagoa home, will accommodate an international standard Lawn Tenniss court, a Table Tennis arena, Volley ball and Basket Ball courts among others.

In their remarks, the member of the Federal House of Representative representing Ekeremor/Sagbama Federal constituency, Hon. Fred Agbedi, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Education, Mr Gentle Emelah and the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Hon. Ebinyon Turner commended the former President Jonathan for his thoughtfulness in opening the Sports Club in Bayelsa.

While Agbedi described the former President as a goal getter also an asset for the people of Bayelsa, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, State Education Commissioner, Gentle Emelah expressed delight over the sporting facility put in place by the former president, stating that the Bayelsa government will partner it for the good of sports development.

In the exhibition lawn tennis match played during the occasion, Professor Osomu and Comfort Alex, came second in the Mixed Double Category while Aruera Jonathan (the former President’s son) and Pabara Omie took the first position.

For the veterans category, Chief Kemi Prefah, and Esan Dede, took the second position in the mixed double category while Justice T.I. Cocodia claimed the first position. For the junior category,

Aliyah Precious emerged winner for the under 10 matches while Fatayei was awarded the champion in the under 14 games.