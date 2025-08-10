Bayo Omoboriowo, a former photographer to former president Muhammadu Buhari, has launched Tikera Africa, a new platform aimed at accelerating creative enterprise and innovation across the continent.

The launch, which took place at The Village in Abuja at the weekend, featured the unveiling of the organisation’s Board of Trustees and its ambitious vision of transforming Africa’s creative economy through strategic interventions, cultural preservation, infrastructure development and policy advocacy.

Omoboriowo, a multi-award-winning photographer and entrepreneur, said Tikera Africa was designed to serve as a “comprehensive platform” for building Africa’s creative and cultural ecosystem, adding that the initiative goes beyond traditional consultancy by shaping the creative landscape with actionable insights and impactful strategies.

The project builds on the success of MADhouse by Tikera, which Omoboriowo established two years ago at the University of Lagos. The facility, which has hosted global dignitaries including Queen Mary Elizabeth of Denmark, former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the first female President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has served as an incubator for emerging African creatives.

Through initiatives like the Afri’talent Project in partnership with the African Union and funded by GIZ, a Lens-based Incubation Programme with a $10,000 seed fund for winning entrepreneurs, the Creative Leap Accelerator Programme (CLAP), and the Reimagining Hope Residency funded by Nigeria’s Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, MADhouse has produced a new generation of African creative entrepreneurs — from visual and textile artists to filmmakers and photographers.

Speaking at the event, Omoboriowo said:this is more than just a launch; it is a commitment to fostering a vibrant creative ecosystem where African talent can not only dream but also build and succeed on a global scale.

The launch of our new creative and cultural community at ‘The Village’ is the next logical step in our journey to accelerate the continent’s creative economy.”

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr John Momoh, pledged the board’s commitment to driving the organisation’s vision.

“We have a unique opportunity to shape the future of Africa’s creative industries. Tikera Africa will remain a beacon of innovation and a powerful enabler for talent across the continent,” Momoh said.

A major highlight of the launch was the introduction of The Weavers Hub — a women-led initiative that trains underserved women in weaving and supports them to turn their craft into sustainable income streams.

According to Omoboriowo, the hub reflects Tikera Africa’s mission to create modern opportunities while preserving Africa’s cultural heritage.

Other flagship programmes include The Creative Village and The MADhouse by Tikera, both of which combine strategic spaces, policy advocacy, education, international trade, and business development to accelerate the continent’s creative economy.