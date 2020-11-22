By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday anniversary celebration.

Nwuche, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital yesterday, Jonathan as a patriot, who served our country diligently.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, insisted that the former President remains great son of Nigeria and an icon of humility and stewardship.

He lauded Jonathan for serving Nigeria with zeal and commitment, and described him as a true democrat.

Nwuche said: “On behalf of my family, I wish a happy 63rd birthday to President Jonathan, our former president and a great patriot. I wish him good health, long life and continued service to God, country and humanity.

“It is worthy of note that Jonathan’s passion for the growth of democracy was reflected not only in his records in office, but also in his current international engagements

“I urge him to remain focused in his service which has brought honour and goodwill to Nigeria, while wishing him many more years of good health, peace and happiness.”