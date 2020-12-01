ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The immediate past chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Hon. Gbolagade Busari is dead. He died yesterday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The sports administrator, who nursed a complicated leg injury for some years after he was appointed by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi as 3SC chairman in January 2017.

Busari had also served as Special Adviser to former governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi.

While mourning Busari, the chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, Mr Niyi Alebiosu, said: “Sad and painful to announce the death of former Executive Chairman, Shooting Stars Sports Club, Gbolagade Busari.”

Also mourning the demise of his close friend, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, who wrote on his Facebook page: “So sad, we lost him”.