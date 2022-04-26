Former Nigerian international Chikelue Iloenyosi has challenged his colleagues craving for a change at helm of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and control of the country’s football to run for an election and be part of the congress to carry out their lofty ideas.

Iloenyosi who is the chairman Board of Trustees of the new players’ union with headquarters in Abuja gave the charge when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, led by Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka paid him a courtesy visit.

He described the football association as a mafia group, saying you must be inside in the system to be able to fight the system.

Iloenyosi, who is also a senior special assistant to NFF president Amaju Pinnick, said he has never been in contention or enmity with anyone, but he was always driven by passion to help develop Nigerian football, stressing that the creation of All Nigerian Players’ Union was to give players especially retired footballers a sense of belonging backed with good welfare packages.

“People are saying so many things about NFF and Pinnick but the question I would like to ask people is what is your contribution to Nigeria football as an ex-player. How many people have you put a smile on their face?

“How many ex-players in Nigeria have contested an election to be the chairman of FA to control football? If you want to control football you must run an election to be part of the congress that will change that decision you don’t want it to happen. You can sit in your house and say you want to write or you want NFF to do this or that, no. You must be inside the system to fight the system.

Players union is not about fighting the NFF or Amaju Pinnick. I don’t hate anybody and I’m not fighting with anybody but I’m against anybody that is being sponsored to destroy Nigeria’s football. You cannot destroy Nigeria football, if you want to do anything it is the congress that will make the decision. If you like, cry and make any noise you want to make you cannot change anything because it is not Amaju Pinnick that put all the statutes of Nigeria football.

“So, if you want to amend the statutes it is through the general assembly that will make changes. Football is a mafia thing and it is different from Nigeria’s system. If you don’t have your people with you, you cannot get it. You can’t just wake up and say you want changes in the statutes of Nigeria football, it will take you like six or seven years. It is not something you do today,” Iloenyosi said.

He enjoined the critics of NFF to see the September 2022 elective congress as an opportunity to contest and effect the change they want in Nigeria’s football. “When you want to control football, you must run in an election to carry out that vision, you must be inside the system to fight the system…”