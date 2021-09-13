Former first lady of Taraba State, Hajiya Hauwa Malami, has urged Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurship. Mrs Malami stated this at the official opening of the Grand Eatery Restaurant in Abuja. She said that Nigerians are living in a country where everybody has to be enterprising.

She said, “As we all know it is very difficult getting jobs in Nigeria today. So, it is very nice when you see people trying to be very creative and doing things differently.

“I want more Nigerians to open their eyes and start thinking of themselves, they should embrace entrepreneurship, it is very important.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just pray that a lot of people will just take cue from what she has done and try to start their own business even if it is small.

“We do not know where God will take you but all you need to do is to start something. We all must start somewhere and I’m sure when you start something it will manifest big.”

Hauwa stated that the Grand Eatery Restaurant is going to be wonderful in serving Nigerian and continental dishes.

The former first lady advised the chief executive officer of Grand Eatery to always make sure that the place is kept clean and also serve at a price low, adding that things are getting expensive in Nigeria.

In her remarks CEO of the Grand Eatery Restaurant, Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Yakubu explained that right from when she was young, she loves cooking and because of that she went into bakery and owns a bakery for nine years but did not get the satisfaction she wanted and decided to try what she love most which is a cooking.

She said, “I wish everybody have the means to set up a place so that they can assist people.

“Now I have about 48 workers I must support every month. Nigeria is very difficult place to get job today.

“It is so amazing that when I was doing the interview the first 40 people that came, I only got one secondary school graduate and all the 39 were degree holders and even some have second degree but they do not have jobs for 10-12 years. So, it is very sympathetic.

“I wish and I always want to encourage women if you have the opportunity that you can do something to empower people and it is just another way of giving back to the society.”