The former first lady of Taraba State, Hajiya Hauwa Malami, has urged Nigerians to embraced entrepreneurship.

Mrs Malami in a speech at the official opening of the Grand Eatery Restaurant in Abuja at the weekend said Nigerians are living in a country where everybody has to be enterprising in order make a decent living.

She said, “As we all know it is very difficult in getting jobs in

Nigeria today. So it is very nice when you see people trying to be creative and doing things differently.

“I want more Nigerians to open their eyes and start thinking of themselves, they should embrace entrepreneurship, it is very important.

“I just pray that a lot of people will just take cue from what she has

done and try to start their own business even if it is small.

“We do not know where God will take you but all you need to do is to

start something. We all must start somewhere and I’m sure when you

start something it will manifest big.”

Hajiya Malami stated that the Grand Eatery Restaurant is going to be wonderful in serving Nigerian and continental dishes.

The former first lady advised the CEO of Grand Eatery to always make sure that the place is kept clean and also sell at a pocket friendly prices.

In her remarks, the CEO, Grand Eatery Restaurant, Hajiya Fatima

Ibrahim Yakubu explained that right from when she was young, she loves

cooking and because of that she went into bakery for nine years but did not get the satisfaction she wanted and decided

to try what she love most which is a cooking.

She said, “I wish everybody have the means to set up a place so that they can assist people.

“Now I have about 48 workers I must support every month.

“It is so amazing that when I was doing the interview the first 40

people that came, only one was a secondary school graduate, the remaining 39 were degree holders and even some have second degrees but they do not have jobs for 10-12 years.

“I always want to encourage women, if you have the opportunity that you can do something to empower people, it is just another way of giving back to the society.”