A former minister of Transportation, Hon. Ibrahim Isa Bio, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bio, a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, formally joined the PDP on Thursday.

The news of Bio’s decampment to the PDP was received with excitement by the party members and leaders in the state.

The state chapter of the PDP, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, welcomed the Gure- Baruten-born politician into its fold.

Ashaolu thanked Bio “for taking the bold and timely decision to join the party.”

He added: “We are pleased to welcome former Minister Ibrahim Isa Bio and his followers into the Kwara PDP family. We applaud his voluntary, bold and timely decision to dump the retrogressive and dysfunctional APC and pitch tent with our party that is moving from strength to strength.

“As a respected community leader and experienced politician, we have no doubt that the entry of Hon. Bio to the PDP will further strengthen our party. We are confident that he will introduce valuable ideas and make significant contributions to the growth of the party.

“Our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in the party’s principles and are desirous of a new direction in 2023. We assure existing, returning and intending members of our party of equal opportunities in line with the principles of internal democracy that the Kwara PDP holds dearly.

“The repositioned Kwara PDP is poised to reclaim power from the APC and deliver good governance to the people of Kwara. We invite you to join the moving train.”