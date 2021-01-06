ADVERTISEMENT

The Ex University of Ibadan Footballers Association (EXUIFA), has inaugurated its new Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, while also congratulating the Chairman of the Ibadan Football Association (IFA), Barrister Rotimi Alli aka Libero, on his Award as The Most influential Sports Personality (Sports category) in Oyo State and special recognition for sports development in Ibadan land for the year 2020.

At a ceremony held at The New Stadium Complex of the University of Ibadan during it’s 6th World Reunion held in December, the Association Inaugurated new executive members led by Edwin Evbie as President. Other Exco members include Vita Odozor (VP), Lawrence Osuagwu (Gen.Sec), Olasoji Ilori (Asst.Gen. Sec), Henry Duru (PRO/Social Secretary) and Folajimi Oriogun (Fin.Sec.).

Also inaugurated is the BOT led by Mogaji (Prof) Olusegun Adekunle as Chairman, Mr. Festus Adegoju (CAF Licence A coach as Vice Chairman), Mr.Patrick Ngwaogu (Abia Warriors Sporting Director, as Secretary), Dr. Abiodun Salami (Director of Sports,UI), Dr. Robinson Okosun (NFF Psychologist), Mr.Adebayo Gbadebo (Premier League Coach, Thailand), Barr Rotimi Ali (Chairman, Ibadan FA) and Barr.Kolade Oladokun (Canada).

The new Executive members and Board of Trustees were sworn into Office by Barrister Kola Majaro in the presence of a cheering crowd of ex footballers who turned out for the annual reunion. Both the new Executive members and Board of Trustees have a four (4) year term and are expected to take the Association to the desired great heights.

Also, the Association has congratulated it’s Board of Trustee member, Barrister Rotimi Alli on his recent awards.