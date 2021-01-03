BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Chancellor of the Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Oyewusi ibidapo Obe is dead.

Obe who is a Professor of Systems Engineering, educational administrator was born on 5th July 1949.

The ilesha born former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos who governed the school between 2000-2007 died.

His death was announced on Sunday evening in a statement signed by the Registrar of Technical University Ibadan Olayinka Balogun where he was the Pro- Chancellor.

Balogun said “With heavy heart, and submission to the will of God I write to inform Council members of the transition to glory of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan which occurred today 03/01/2021.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the departed,” Mr. Balogun wrote

Engineer Oluremi Omowaiye Commissioner for Works in Osun State who is also an indigene of Ilesha also posted on his wall “Black Sunday for us in Ijesaland!

“An illustrious son and academic giant in Ijesaland and Nigeria, Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe, CFR is dead.”