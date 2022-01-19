A former governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has emerged as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Former Governors Assembly (FGA).

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, Femi Ayinde, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, said the announcement of the development was made during an extra-ordinary meeting of the Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Ibrahim, a renowned quantity surveyor, was a three-time governor

of Yobe State and was also a three-time Senator representing Yobe Central in the National Assembly.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Ibrahim promised to work for the promotion of the body’s stated objectives, as an Assembly of experienced and patriotic former governors elected under the platform of APC.

He said the group will in cooperation with the incumbent governors elected under the platform of APC, form a pool of leadership knowledge and experience, work for the unity and peace of the country and Nigerians in general.

It will equally create the esprit de corps among former governors in APC and work for the interests and welfare of members of the body.

Senator Ibrahim added that the Assembly will start working immediately, in cooperation with the leadership of APC at all levels, for the success of the forthcoming party’s national convention and victory in all elections.

