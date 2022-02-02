Senator Mohammed Hassan (Dambu), who represented Yobe South in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dambu defected to the APC in Abuja and was received by the Yobe State governor and chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni.

The defection of Senator Hassan was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Senator Ibrahim Bomoi; Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, and Yobe State APC chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka.

A statement signed by the director-general, Press and Media Affairs in the Governor’s Office, Mamman Mohammed, said the exit of the former legislator from the opposition party at both the state and national levels was a welcome development.

Dambu pledged his loyalty and support to the APC leadership in the state and to work for its success at all levels.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP shortly after decamping to APC, Senator Hassan stated that: “My major reason (for defection) is lack of internal democracy in PDP. The party is a one-man show, democracy in PDP is not participatory.”

He added that, “Everything in PDP is imposition. I know that PDP does not provide a fair environment for me to practice true democracy. I have consulted widely and I decided to leave.

“That was flagrant abuse of democracy and for me that is unacceptable. So I believe I do not belong to that environment.”

