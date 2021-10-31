Depression in children is a topic that is rarely discussed in the public, yet studies have shown that children carried the burden of mental health conditions without significant investment in addressing them.

According to the latest available estimates, more than one in seven children aged 10 to 19 is estimated to live with a diagnosed mental health problem globally and almost 46,000 of them die from suicide each year, among the top five causes of death for their age group.

The advent of COVID-19, however, increased the prevalence rate of depression in children as early findings from an international survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in 21 countries, including Nigeria, showed that a median of one in five children often feel depressed or have little interest in doing things.

In Nigeria, one in six young people surveyed in the study said they often feel depressed, have little interest in doing things, are worried, nervous, or anxious.

Causes of depression in children

Even before the pandemic, UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins said far too many children were burdened under the weight of unaddressed mental health issues, adding that this has been compounded by the pandemic. The impact is significant, and it is sadly just the tip of the iceberg, Hawkins added.

Speaking on the effect of the pandemic on children, the UNICEF Nigeria Representative said, “It has been a long 18 months for us all, especially children. With the nationwide lockdowns and pandemic-related movement restrictions in Nigeria, children have spent indelible years of their lives away from family, friends, classrooms, play, which are key elements of childhood itself. They have also suffered an increase in violence and abuse, especially girl children.”

While general symptoms of depression include a change in mood such that an individual becomes persistently unhappy, feeling weak, having suicidal thoughts, loss of appetite and loss of concentration, consultant psychiatrist and senior lecturer in Psychiatry at Lagos State University College of Medicine, Lagos, Dr. Olayinka Atilola told LEADERSHIP Weekend that depression in children can have peculiar presentations like the resurgence of bedwetting in a child that has stopped bedwetting for years; academic failure in a child that used to be an otherwise brilliant and behavioural disturbance in a child that used to be very obedient.

The pandemic is heading towards its third year with a great impact on children’s mental health and well-being as Atilola, added that the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the lockdown also increases the prevalence of depression in children.

“A traumatic life event like the COVID-19 pandemic can trigger depression in children. The experience of lockdown was a burden for most children because their routine was changed. They could no longer go to school, play with their friends. Also, children were unable to escape from abusive parents, physical abuse, and sexual abuse. These were so rampant during the lockdown as a result of the pandemic”, he added.

A professional psychiatrist and consultant in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dr. Fatiregun Adedeji also told LEADERSHIP that persistent parental discord, exposure to domestic violence, absence of intimate friendship, psychiatric illness in parents are among the many risk factors of developing depression in childhood.

Adedeji said children who are depressed typically find it hard to say positive things about themselves and blame themselves for difficulties in their lives, adding that “They are also more likely to present with somatic symptoms like recurrent headache, abdominal and musculoskeletal pain and fatigue, frequent swinging moods, irritability, temper tantrum, poor appetite, weight loss and poor sleep.”

Risk factors that could cause depression in children include having a history of depression in one or both parents, early traumas due to the death of someone close to a child, frequent moves, and divorce, a Nigerian mental health advocate, Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Kadiri listed other risk factors as having a history of emotional, physical, or sexual abuse when a child has a chronic illness and having a parent in a war zone, etc.

Preventive tips

One way of preventing depression in children is to protect them from all forms of evil, Atilola said, adding that “While protecting children from traumatic events like sexual abuse, domestic violence, we should avoid over pampering them, to enable them to deal with difficult circumstances in life.

For parents who have noticed that their children are displaying one of those symptoms of depression, he advised parents that they should seek professional help.

Many people recall childhood as a serene time of exploration, friends, and elementary school fun, but for some children, childhood depression could cloud those early years, said Kadiri, adding that there are risk factors that can predispose a child to develop childhood depression and it is important for parents and guidance to be able to identify those factors, in order to prevent the development of depression symptoms in their ward.

She tasked parents to establish predictability and stability early in life with children. “As parents, avoid moving homes and school districts or shuffling schedules too often. Parents, relatives, teachers, and other community members can also provide children with a valuable foundation of love and support.

Kadiri advised parents to encourage open and honest communication as a parent, adding that “If your child has things on their mind, always encourage them to know they can come and talk to you instead of holding it in.”

“Develop a balanced approach to discipline. Instead of always telling kids what not to do, we need to give them positive feedback and encouragement. Let kids experience life by building resilience in them. Although it is painful to see one’s child suffer disappointment, however as parents we need to let kids learn how to deal with frustration and disappointment and to realize that it is not the end of the world.

“Support kids’ self-esteem and consider preventive therapy. Find things that kids are good at and help them develop those skills. If you believe your child is at risk for depression because of life circumstances, consider therapy or a support group involving other children in the same situation,” she added.

Kadiri said she recently launched her book, ‘Deep Expression’ and for the past four months of its release, she has seen 31 teenagers at her center at Pinnacle Medical Services for depression with some of them being suicidal. “This is a good way for parents to also know about depression by reading books that can help them learn about the signs and symptoms and seek help from professionals. The good news is that mental health care professionals can accurately diagnose depression in your children, treat, and manage it fast when they notice signs of depression. Depression is treatable, manageable, and beatable,” she said.

The UNICEF’s report however called on governments, and public and private sector partners, to commit, communicate and act to promote mental health for all children, adolescents and caregivers, protect those in need of help, and care for the most vulnerable, by investing in child and adolescent mental health across sectors, not just in health, to support a whole-of-society approach to prevention, promotion and care.

“Integrating and scaling up evidence-based interventions across health, education and social protection sectors, including parenting programmes that promote responsively, nurturing caregiving and supporting parent and caregiver mental health; and ensuring schools support mental health through quality services and positive relationships.

“Breaking the silence surrounding mental illness, through addressing stigma and promoting a better understanding of mental health and taking seriously the experiences of children and young people,” the report recommended.

Hawkins in adding his voice also recommended that “Mental health is an integral part of health, and just as important as physical health. We cannot afford to continue to view it as otherwise. We must commit to understanding and investing more in this critical area so that we maximize every child’s potential and their ability to fulfil their dreams of a full and happy life.”