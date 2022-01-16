Labour unions and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have said the reintroduction of excise duty on drinks in the country negates the federal government’s aspiration on economic recovery and job creation.

The unions in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Sunday at the weekend noted that it was very absurd for government to erase all the good works it was doing to re-awaken the economy with another tax burden on Nigerians.

The federal government had earlier announced the introduction of excise duty of N10 per litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages in the country.

The charge was part of a new policy introduced in the Finance Act which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021, alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Excise duty refers to a form of tax imposed on the production, licensing and sale of goods.

Reacting to this development, the chief executive officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, who faulted the decision, said the move was ill-timed and most inappropriate given the prevailing harsh economic and business conditions.

The citizens and the business community, he said, are already experiencing a galloping and volatile inflationary condition, stressing that the excise duty is also a negation of the economic recovery, job creation and poverty reduction aspirations of the federal government.

“Many upcoming small businesses in the beverage sector would be hard hit by this proposal. The millions of micro enterprises in the soft drinks’ fruit juice distribution chain will be adversely impacted by the imposition of the excise tax,” he said.

Nigerian manufacturing companies and indeed most investors, he noted, are going through tremendous stress at the moment, adding, “They are currently grappling with serious macro-economic challenges and structural constraints impacting on capacity utilization, productivity and competitiveness. This is affecting sales, turnover, profitability, shareholder value and the sustainability of investments.”

The norm globally at this time, he stressed, is to provide incentives for industries to aid their recovery from the shocks of the pandemic and escalating costs, pointing out, “We cannot afford to be doing the exact opposite. Manufacturers, across all product segments need a respite, especially in the light of the unprecedented escalation of production and operating costs.”

Similarly, the director-general of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir described the proposal as obnoxious and ill-timed.

“Seeing that the affected sub-sector has contributed most significantly to the economy and taxes despite the debilitating impact of naira devaluation, inadequacy of forex and the COVID-19 pandemic. The food and beverage contributed the highest (38 per cent) of the total manufacturing sector to the GDP, it comprises 22.5 per cent of manufacturing jobs and generates more than 1.5 million jobs. So, this excise would certainly cast a sunset to this performance,” he said.

He added that recent studies had shown that introducing excise on non-alcoholic beverages is likely to cause a 0.43 per cent contraction in output and about 40 per cent drop in total industry revenues in the next five years.

The director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona had earlier stated that the immediate concerns were likely increase in prices which may lead to a decrease in demand and consequently, loss of jobs due to a reduction in production activities.

The prohibition on imported drinks, he said, should be better enforced to protect domestic production from unfair competition in the face of the high cost of production in Nigeria.

“The chamber supports both the government’s revenue drive and the pro-health considerations of several stakeholders, recommending that the realized revenue from these levies be channeled into improving the country’s grossly inadequate health infrastructure. The allocation to the health sector in the 2022 federal budget of N876 billion should be reviewed upward to the region of a trillion naira invested into the sector in the next ten years,” she said.

Stressing that the chamber is also concerned about the government’s stance on the enforcement of revenue targets on government-owned enterprises, she noted that operations of these government-owned enterprises (GOEs) should not build up into a hostile business environment where the private sector will find it challenging to thrive.

“Beyond the levying of taxes on carbonated drinks to force a reduction in consumption, we urge the various public health agencies to regulate the production of sugary drinks to reduce their negative effect on human health,” she said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Union of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), has expressed disappointment with the way some groups are intentionally shutting down the economy through policy summersaults, even as it vowed to fight against the reintroduction until they have their way.

The acting general secretary, NUFBTE, Comrade Mike Olanrewaju, who made the feelings of the union known to LEADERSHIP said he wondered why government which is pursuing job creation could on other hand be bringing down the fulfilment of that goal through policy summersault.