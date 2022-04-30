As the physical and digital worlds continue to blend into one, a new contactless technology has been introduced into Nigeria through BleanQ.

The new contactless technology developed by Zkyte Technologies was launched on Friday by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, at the Silverbend Cinema, Abuja.

Dare, who was represented by his media aide, Kola Daniel, noted that digital technology has eased life and the way the world operates, urging Nigerian youths to ensure early diffusion of the innovation, which he said holds a huge chain of value to the nation’s economy.

“Contactless technology, Near Field Technology e-commerce e-transactions have changed how the world operates and this comes with huge economic benefits. Youths in Nigeria must embrace this new way of life. This is the future and the future is here,” Dare said.

The Minister also enjoined the youth to imbibe good virtues and model their digital knowledge around the paths of I.T giants in the world, of which Zkyte Technologies are exemplifying.

The ‘BleanQ.technology is one that eliminates paper-work as it digitizes business profiles, contacts and aids people to be present in places where they are not.

Explaining the technology, the managing director of Zkyte Technologies, Ayoola Daudu said: “With this technology, you do not necessarily need to be everywhere. In Nigeria where we do not have a centralised digital system, this technology is essential to help create such a database that can be transferable.

“It’s useful for schools, hospitals, enterprises etc. It carries business card details and you can even visit your place of work without having to be there physically. It also has a contactless way of making payments unlike the normal ATM cards.”

Speaking on the readiness of Nigerians to embrace the new technology, Ayoola stated that Nigerians are the largest mobile users in Africa.

“We are already digitizing alot of our platforms. Even before we launched, we already had a clientele across Africa, Cyprus, U.K and U.S.A,” he added.