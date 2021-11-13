The 14th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament tees off on the green golf course of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, on Saturday.

CBN’s deputy governor operation, Mr Adebisi Sonubi, led the field of 160 golfers to tee off the prestigious annual tournament in a stroke play – shotgun format, that saw all competing golfers teed off simultaneously from different points on the golf course and to finish about the same time in a carnival like-manner.

Speaking to journalists after teeing off the tournament, Sonubi said the enthusiasm for this year’s event surpasses the previous editions, noting that people are taking advantage of the tournament to shake off of the rust of covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated the commitment of the apex bank to sustain the tournament that has become a staple in the calendar of the IBB Golf Club.

“We recognise that no matter how hard you work it is necessary that one also needs to interact with the community and golf is one of those games that challenge people mentally and physically, and it allows us to share and network in the IBB Golf Club community.

“The enthusiasm is much more than in the past because it is an opportunity for golfers to shake off the rust of COVID-19 than sitting at home and of course the friendship comes out with it is much more.

“We started when the tournament didn’t have any profile, it was more the interest in being part of an activity that we believe is very good for people both mentally and physically,” he said.

Sonubi also dismissed the notion that the game of golf is exclusively for the rich or the high and mighty in the society, saying the game could be played and enjoyed by all kinds of people of different backgrounds.

“Many times people assume golf is for the rich or the high and mighty in society, but now you find out among us golfers here are all kinds of people from different backgrounds with different experiences.

So, it is that ability that is brought from forward to the golf to share with people of liking interest which is the game.

The one-day event is being competed for in different categories in both the Men’s and Ladies’ divisions.

A breakdown of the Men’s category indicates that golfers compete in the Division 1, (Handicap 0 -12); Division 2, (Handicap 13 –18); Division 3, (Handicap 18 – 24) and Gross.

In the Ladies’ category, they also compete in Division 1, (Handicap 0 – 20) and Division 2 (Handicap 21 – 30), among others.