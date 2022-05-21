Excitement As LEADERSHIP Inspires Shool Kids To Mark Children’s Day

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

As part of preparations marking the 2022 edition of Children’s Day celebration, LEADERSHIP Group Limited has organised a fun-filled audition which includes children’s spelling bee, writing and singing competitions for over forty school children in Abuja.

The event, which took place at the headquarters of the media organisation in Abuja, yesterday, featured pupils between ages seven and seventeen.

The competition witnessed students from three primary schools (Cradle Excellence Academy, Alloyd Monek International School, Mararaba and Nudivine College, Girshiri, Abuja), vying for cash prizes, just as the winners will serve as LEADERSHIP Brand Ambassadors while the final performance/award ceremony is slated for the 27th May, 2022.

Head of Story, LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr. Bayo Amodu, who spoke while declaring the event open, said the media company will invest in the children and train them on how to rise above challenges of life to realise their ambitions in life.

The event which featured Spelling Bee, Essay Writing and Singing was anchored by senior editorial members – Managing Editor, Raliat Ahmed-Yusuf, Head of Story,Bayo Amodu,Digital Intelligence Officer,Tion Joseph,Mr Julius Ogar and others.

One of the teachers, Mrs Onu Ifeoma Lucy of Alloyd Monek International School commended the media organisation for coming up with the programme to inspire children.

She said, “In every sense, exposing children to opportunities like this will develop in them confidence, a competitive spirit needed to strive in a world like ours.

“So I’m sure you have seen the excitement the children have coming around and meeting other people.It is also an opportunity for them to network, see what other people are doing.

“When you think you are doing well, you come and see other people who are doing better than you are,you can assess yourself beyond the world of your school. So, it is actually a good opportunity to integrate the children within the society and also with their colleagues. In every way, it is actually a build up to a better person for the children.”

She added that lack of manpower has been the major challenge confronting teaching in the country, stressing the need for training and retraining of teachers.

“Some of our teachers are not qualified and even when they seem to be qualified, when you actually bring them to the real world of impacting knowledge, you see them lacking.

“Sometimes, the children, as we have seen in the spelling competition are actually a reflection of the institution. Sometimes you see that these children are not able to do what they ought to do not because they don’t have the capacity to learn, but because they have not been given that right foundation, so the government and the institutions need to address the quality of teachers.

“Even when we employ our teachers, we should be able to expose them to learning, trainings and make them come up to the standard that we want them to be, otherwise we will be seeing the reflection in the children we are raising.

“I really appreciate LEADERSHIP for the time and previlege given to these children and I pray and hope that by next year, it will be bigger and better. Moe schools will be involved and the complexity will be high,” she added.

To Mrs Precious-stone Samuel, the programme is an awesome one.

“The first time I heard about it I was like wow this is good, it will help the children to have exposure and develop confidence about what they are going to be in future. I think this initiative should be taken up by other organisations.

“I would advise LEADERSHIP to keep on with this programme, it might be difficult sometimes but they should look at the long term investment they are putting in this children,” she said.