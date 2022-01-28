As the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) enters a crucial stage this weekend with host Cameroon battling Gambia in the first quarterfinal match, LG’s multi-award-winning OLED TVs have heightened fans’ interest in the matches.

With many football fans across Africa and beyond resorting to watch the matches from the comfort of their own homes due to COVID-19 restriction, LG Electronics offered them excitement of a stadium experience on their OLED TVs.

LG’s multi-award-winning OLED TVs, including the C1, G1, CX, and the recently announced LG Rollable OLED TV, have heightened fans’ interest in AFCON matches.

Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa, asserted that, “The 3rd generation α9 AI processor used enables deep-learning algorithms to automatically detect the genre and switch to sports mode. The players’ movements, expressions, and numbers will appear more clearly and make it seem like they’re right in front of you. Whenever you change channels, you’ll be surrounded by an intense audio-visual experience.”

“With Artificial Intelligence, we have been able to achieve advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema to optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene. Even the darkest scenes bring out the shadowy details thanks to LG OLED TV’s 8.3 million individually lit pixels that can brighten, dim or power off completely. Each helps to create a perfect black that allows for an infinite contrast,” he said.

He disclosed further that LG OLED TV is a work of art, a big-screen cinema, a portal to gaming worlds, and a front row seat to the biggest sporting events.

“It’s everything you want TV to be. With Sharp Picture, Swift Response, Smooth Motion and Slim Design, LG OLED TV produces an award-worthy performance every time you watch thanks to its incredibly sharp picture. And with perfect black and 100% color fidelity, movies are seen how they’re meant to be seen. LG OLED TVs redefine what TVs should look like. Their unbelievably slim designs take your breath away — they not only complement your home interior, they enhance it. LG OLED TVs are safer for you and the environment than LED TVs.”

Because our TVs use self-lit pixels, it’s more comfortable for your eyes when you watch for long periods. LG OLED panels have also been recognized as eco-friendly with reduced risk of hazardous emissions.

“LG OLED TV shows every play in all its realistic glory. Fast sporting action with smooth motion means being a spectator has never been so spectacular — you’ve now got a front row seat to all the best sporting events.