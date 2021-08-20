A new high-end nightclub, Splash & Rhush, will soon be unveiled in Sapele, Delta State, which will add bite to both the tourism and entertainment sectors of the state.

The new relaxation spot boasts a multi-million naira luxury eatery, grill house, lounge and nightclub, and defined as the most luxurious night life experience palace with a capacity of 300 to 400 people.

The grand opening which comes up by September 19, 2021, will be lit by a special performance by popular music star, Zlatan, to spice up the event and environs in Sapele, one of the most famous towns in Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta State

A true sanctuary of good vibes, Splash & Rhush history is closely linked to the upgrade of nightlife in Sapele and the culture of advanced DJ sound and Hype-men with focus on good service delivery.

Located on 260 Sapele-Warri Road, close to Okpe Grammar School, Amukpe – Sapele, the new spot guarantees a taste of good life with an atmosphere of life and warmth as well top-notch professional customer services.

Unlike others, Splash & Rhush operates only Fridays & Sundays. While the grill, Lounge and Fast-food operate daily.

The stylish and classy centre is perfect for unwinding after a long day, complemented by grill bar, fast food and lounge being operated by by best hands in town.

Asides the mind-blowing exterior, the interior is super luxurious, with lasers and undulating spotlights.

It also boasts an excellent and dynacord sound system that is exquisitely designed and decorated, all of which join to give a luxury and premium class experience.