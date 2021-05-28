Nigerians on both conventional and social media spaces have gone into a frenzy over LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s Children’s Day special edition published on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A popular TV host on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, during the Newspaper Review segment of the show, was apparently wowed. She described the edition as a real gift to Nigerian children.

She also commended the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Media Group for producing a special edition for Nigerian children to commemorate the 2021 Children’s Day.

According to her, “I’m still perusing through the LEADERSHIP Newspaper. I mean take a look at this, this is a real gift.

“It’s giving me goosebumps looking at it and I think that it is worthwhile commending the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspaper for producing this for Nigerian children.

“I am just trying to imagine parents seeing this on the newsstand today and buying something home for their children who are old enough to read and imagine how the children will feel about it. This is really commendable.”

A Twitter user, Rouna J Meyer with the handle @RGAmeyer, simply described the LEADERSHIP Newspaper edition as “Best. Cover. Ever!! #ChildrensDay #ChildrenMatter.”

The LEADERSHIP Media Group alongside a Lagos-based communications company, Venturion in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were behind the initiative of having schoolchildren from five Abuja schools take over the production of the special LEADERSHIP edition for May 27 in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day.

Consequently, as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, a special edition which was a bumper package with the headline, ‘Our COVID-19 Experience’ was produced by the children and it turned out to be a collector’s item.

Another Twitter user, Aliyu Nasir Othman with the handle @oanasir tweeted: “This is a highly thoughtful storyline to promote the day and children’s rights to healthy living under COVID-19 pandemic. Last year this time it was a different ball game.”

Taiwo Obe with the handle @araisokun urged people across the globe to call their vendors to get a copy of the LEADERSHIP newspaper.

“Call your vendor if you don’t yet have your copy or go to the newsstands. Happy Children’s Day,” he wrote.

Also, Chiding Mwale with the handle @labrutret said, “If there anything worth celebrating particularly for this year’s Children’s Day in Nigeria, considering how bleak the future of children in Nigeria is now amidst the uncertainty of survival and insecurity.”

A mother of one of the children featured on the front page of the special edition, Chief Ofu Ji with the handle @blossomozurumba, said, “Excited Mother right here to see my daughter make the front page. Immensely grateful to the entire team that made this happen. Thank you @araisokun. We go frame this one.”

Excited Mother right here to see my daughter make the front page. Immensely grateful to the entire team that made this happen. Thank you @araisokun. We go frame this one. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/lqv75xfAM6 — Chief Ofu Ji (@blossomozurumba) May 27, 2021

However, it is arguably the first time in the modern history of newspapers in Nigeria when children “displace” a newspaper editor and actually produce the newspaper for the day.

The Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, said, “Last year, the South African Journal of Science Vol 116, July/August 2020, reported that an estimated 173 million schools in 156 countries were affected by lockdowns following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. For the first time, children in Nigeria would be sharing their experiences with the world by producing a newspaper that they may well own in the near future. It’s a historic moment.”

In the May 27 special eition, Nigerian children shared deep emotional stories with the world. The children also sent their messages to the Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Other specialised pages in the edition included My Nigeria In 2030, Girls’ Corner, My Role Model, My Best Teacher, Little Genius, Interview, Cross Words/Cartoons, Poetry, Movie/Book, Review, Health/Wellness.