The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, will contest Nigeria’s presidential poll in 2023, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

His special adviser on industrialisation, Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran Oyeyinka, who exclusively confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP that Adesina is running, said some persons have been pushing for him to join the presidential race at the highest level, assuring that he (Adesina) was ready to make the sacrifice for the sake of Nigeria.

“They have been pushing for him at the highest levels. Yes, he is ready to make the sacrifice for the sake of our country,” Oyeyinka said.

Meanwhile, in order to actualise the plan, the former minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, had earlier on Saturday obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the cost of N100million.

A coalition of 28 groups comprising Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, Youth Arise Movement, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society organizations, were said to have contributed the N100m fee to buy the forms for the AfDB president.

Led by the head of One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh, the groups made the payment and collected the acknowledgement slip for Adesina at the International Conference Center where the APC is currently selling the forms.