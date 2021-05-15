BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS

Even with the acute paucity of funds following economic downturns that have reduced federal, state and local government revenues, some state governments are still embarking on resource-consuming projects that are not feasible, LEADERSHIP Weekend investigations have revealed.

Most of these projects, it was gathered, may not add any value to the states’ economy, and are likely not to do so in the foreseeable future.

While many of such projects are completed, albeit still unutilised or grossly underutilised, many others initiated several years ago are still purportedly under construction, or have been simply abandoned halfway and are at the mercy of incumbent governors who may not necessarily bother to complete them since they equally have their own plans for similar unviable projects.

Findings by our correspondents across the 36 states showed that governance in most of these states are characterised by hardship, rising unemployment and crime, mounting debts, and unmet wage/pension obligations.

Some analysts have argued that most of these public office holders only embark on such white elephant projects to impress the public and consequently gain unearned political points, knowing that the vast majority of Nigerians hardly bother to explore the economic viability of government projects and their prospects for appropriate revenue generation.

Such projects, the costs of which are often disproportionately inflated, represent some of the many pretexts under which public office holders quietly and conveniently steal public funds and get away with it.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that when the trend of airport construction by state governors emerged, for instance, it was obvious that none of the state governors in question were guided by exhaustive feasibility studies.

Though many experts and some other Nigerians also criticised the governors’ decisions to embark on such projects, warning that they would simply end up as a huge waste, they were ignored.

It was gathered that years after some of the projects were purportedly commissioned and when they are supposed to have been fully functioning and generating revenues by handling an increasing number of regular local and, perhaps, international passenger and cargo flights, the airports remain unutilised except for the chartered flights and private jets that land occasionally.



The condition of Dutse International Airport in Jigawa State, for instance, is a typical instance of this disappointing scenario.

Apart from the staggering billions of naira wasted in its construction, which could have been invested in the provision of economically viable infrastructure to alleviate the unbearable poverty ravaging the ordinary people of the state, the airport’s close proximity (less than 100 kilometers to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport) makes it particularly unnecessary.

Our correspondent observed that even the airport itself, which is the first airport in Nigeria, has over the last few decades lost its glory, as many international airlines successively cancelled their operations there due to persistent fall in passenger traffic.

Now, with only a handful of international and local airlines still operating there, the Jigawa airport is now looking more like a glorified airstrip than an international airport.

Further investigations in Abia, Rivers, Niger, Ogun, Jigawa , Yobe, Kogi, Edo, Osun, Benue Ondo, Bauchi Plateau, Bayelsa , Cross River , Imo and Akwa Ibom and a few other states revealed that mega projects abandoned at different levels of execution are either left to rot away, even as some of them now harbour criminals, reptiles and other dangerous animals.

Most of these projects, it was learnt, were initially financed through loans, some of which are still being paid or serviced by the affected states.

The Monorail Projects in Cross River and Rivers States, which were initiated by former Governors Donald Duke and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, now minister of Transportation, are a typical example of abandoned projects.

The Port Harcourt Monorail Project was awarded by the Amaechi-led administration in 2009 at the sum of M150billion, while the administration was able to pay up to N30 Billion before the end of the tenure in 2015

Since Amaechi left office, the project has been abandoned, with the current government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has alleging that the cost of the project compared to the cost of same projects in other states is outrageous.

But a few of the projects embarked upon by the Wike administration are also said to be unviable and non-impactful to residents of the state.

Among such projects are the Ecumenical commissioned in May 2017 to mark his second year in office. Six months after it was officially opened, no government or religious activities have taken place in the edifice. Others are the Rebisi and Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyovers located along Ikwerre road and the Trans-Kalabari road project.

Critics in the state have continuously questioned Wike’s decision to embark on such projects when primary health institutions and schools as well as rural roads were begging for attention.

In Niger State, some of the unviable abandoned projects scattered in the state are mostly those inherited from previous administrations.

A typical example is the now abandoned multi-billion city centre model initiated by former Governor Babangida Aliyu.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that at over N5 billion was sunk into the project.

There is also the Minna Airport City Project which was estimated to cost a whopping $600 million.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has however said pointedly that there are no resources in the state now to complete such a project, insisting that the available resources in the state would instead be channeled to other viable areas.

Another mega project abandoned in the state is the Minna Hotel. The cost of the construction of the five-star hotel was put at N19.6 billion.

Although the government had issued a bank guarantee of N1.4 billion and a land worth N400 million, it was observed that the hotel has remained as it was since former Governor Aliyu left office.

Also, Bayelsa International Hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Enyimba International Hotel in Aba, Abia State, have suffered similar fate.

Our investigation confirmed that although Bayelsa Hotel was one of the projects used by former Governor Timipre Sylva to secure a N50 billion loan from the capital market in December 2009, it is still an abandoned project.

A report that was released by the Financial Management Review Committee, chaired by the former managing director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, showed that the cost of the project was N13.9 billion.

The report also showed that the project was rated 26 percent completion when the bond was obtained.

In Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade has been embarking on rather ambitious projects, some of which include the 276km super highway, 148km Nfum-Ogoja-Obudu Ranch Road, Eastern Boki-Western Boki Link Road, Bakassi Deep Seaport, Cross River Garment Factory; Calabar Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Company, Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC), Calabar Rice City, and the Calabar Monorail.

For Ayade, building a 32MW power plant in the state capital, Calabar, which is almost complete and promises to give the capital 24 hours uninterrupted power supply is a project that must be completed.

In addition, his administration has secured a $30 million Indian loan for another 26MW as well as the installation of 4MW power turbines in Obudu local government area.

Completed but not fully utilized projects in the state include Tinapa Business/Leisure Resort initiated by former governor Donald Duke and completed by Senator Liyel Imoke.

Others that have been abandoned are Lake Side Hotel, Cross River Water parks, the famous Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort, Obudu dam project, Cable car, the longest walk way in Africa, monorail , West Africa Teaching/ training Institute, State Library, State Toothpick Factory, Songhai Farms, Golf club, Bebie Airstrip among others .

Airports are topical in the states of the South East, just as three states have embarked on airport projects with varying degrees of project implementation.

They are Abia, Anambra and Ebonyi States where the governors of the states speak with confidence about the desirability even imperative of the airports.

The project execution model for the Abia State airport is said to be a hermaphrodite, otherwise clothed in the garb of a Public-Private Partnership.

It was gathered that the state government has forcefully acquired lands in Ngwaland and Ikwuano and Olokoro, Umuahia for the project which was commenced by fromer Governor Theodore Orji.

Incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has sworn to complete the project and has appointed an Abia Airport project team, with Chief Philip Orjiako as chairman.

In March 2020, Ikpeazu said he looked towards breaking grounds in April so he could realise the project before his administration expires.

Governor Willie Obiano is similarly committed to the building of an airport in Anambra State, or so he has claimed for three years since he unveiled the project in April 2017.

Like Abia, construction of the Umueri International Cargo Airport is under a PPP arrangement.

Anambra Airport City Infrastructures Limited oversees the project and has allocated 75 per cent equity to Elite International Investments, 20 per cent to Orient Petroleum Resources Limited and five per cent to Anambra State government. The initial claim was that Chinese firm, Sinoking International, would build the airport at no cost to the state government.

The People’s Airport in Owerri is also one of the loss-makers. Built on a strong wave of populism and anger at marginalisation, the zeal of the people has not manifested in patronage at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport. It generated revenue of N1.25bn over the three-years 2017-2019 but spent N2.50bn, losing N1.42b.

In Abia State for instance, the multi-billion naira proposed Enyimba Economic City (EEC) is another resource-consuming initiative and schemes which many have described as a means through which public funds are wasted.

In Kano State, a former candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, had warned Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that unviable projects were not needed in the state when the light rail project was proposed.

Though the project which was contracted by China Railway Construction Corporation at a whopping $1.85 billion had the nod of the presidency and the National Assembly, Tofa did not welcome the plan to get loan from Chinese Development Bank for the project, contending that the project might not be of any profound value to Kano residents.

Tofa had also petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, Debt Management Office (DMO) and Chinese government not to allow Kano government embark on a “white elephant project” that would rather enslave the state for the next 50 years.

But Ganduje argued that the light rail project was conceived out of genuine interest for the state’s socio-economic development

Ambitious projects in the state include the proposed Muhammad Buhari Bridge initiated by the present administration of Ganduje at the cost of over N9billion and the Kano integrated Modern Rail system.

Delayed projects indentified in the state include the Kano hydro power project initiated by the Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration to free the state of the manipulative tendency of KEDCO which is faulted for her inability to improved power supply where the former NEPA failed to.

In Edo state, one major project that may never see the light of day in the face of dwindling revenue allocations is the N30b Benin storm water project

Even though the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki had in February 2021 declared that the multi-billion naira erosion control project embarked upon by his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was a ploy to defraud the people of the state, the project has failed to meet it objective.

Obaseki had stated that the storm water project, conceived by the previous administration a fraud. It was a contract to defraud Edo people. From what I see in this catchment area, the project was never designed to take water away from the area. The area was never drained.

Despite the fact that Osun State is one of the states with low revenue allocation from the federation account, there are evidence of the state embarking on mega projects that resources of government cannot cope with.

One mega project embarked upon by successive administrations and has been abandoned after huge amount of money has been invested was the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola International Airport located in Okinni, Egbedore local government of the state.

The project has its establishment dated as far back as 1936 during the regime of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

However, the project got priority attention during the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who renamed the site MKO Abiola International Airport and first awarded the contract for the reconstruction at #4.5billion, invested about N3.6 billion on it before reaching concessional N69 billion agreement with a company when it was obvious that government cannot find the project

Despite this huge investment, presently, it has turned to habitat of herders and their flocks.

Project execution is the robust suite of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi who has demonstrated competence in delivering infrastructure in the state. Some of the projects are needful and others are futuristic such as the International Market in Abakaliki that is mostly empty.

In Ebonyi State, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the water fountain and the decorative lights projects along major streets within the capital city has been described as unviable.

Although abandoned projects are scattered in different parts of the country, the situation is slightly different in Lagos State.

This is because Lagos State since the inception of democratic governance in the country has been governed by the same party, making successive governments in the state to key into the development blueprint of the state.

Overtime it has been discovered that deviation from the laid down blueprint of development in the state could cause any governor his seat.

However one visible project that has taken so long to complete in the state is the Lagos Blue Line Rail project which is the flagship transport project of the Lagos State government.

The Blue Line project is a 27-kilometre rail route designed to run from Okokomaiko eastwards to Mile 2, and then proceeds to Marina via Ijora.

In Akwa Ibom State the story is not different as the multibillion naira ICT Science park initiated by former governor Attah has been abandoned.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the state government sunk over $150 million on the project before abandoning it, even as the incumbent, governor Udom Emmanuel has also abandoned it.