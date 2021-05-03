By Innocent Odoh Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued security alert to all its staff members working in Nigeria, stressing that there are plots to perpetrate abduction and kidnappings within Abuja and the states.

This alert was obtained from a memo issued to all staff dated April 29 by the Commissioner For General Administration and Conference, Vafolay Tulay, entitled “ Security Advisory on Current Security Situation in the Country’’.

The statement said “There is heightened sense of insecurity sweeping across the country lately. Intelligence reports warns of plans by undesirable elements to infiltrate various parts of the country, particularly state capitals, including the Federal Capital Territory, with the view to perpetrate crimes such as abductions and kidnappings for ransom, or as means of getting recruits for terrorist activities”.

The statement therefore warned staff to be extra careful as they go about their daily activities.

It advised them to among other things, maintain environmental awareness on their route to, and from work; watch out for anything abnormal around their surroundings, avoid and report same immediately; limit their social engagements as much as possible and avoid going out at night.

“Avoid public drinking places and restaurants, especially, after working hours; limit your travels in-country as much as possible, whether by road or by air; keep to the main roads. Avoid using deserted/lonely routes and dark alleys; Avoid routes where rallies or any form of mass gathering are taking place; Be extra careful when using a rented vehicle” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also warned the workers to take appropriate measures when approaching a check point and be prepared to take anti-ambush/ counter surveillance measures always and be vigilant at places of worship, markets, motor parks, filling stations and shopping malls.

The members of staff were also advised to avoid circulating unverified security-related materials on social media platforms.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Sunday that members of the Diplomatic Community have expressed fear about the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria even as they take measures to address their concerns.