Diabetes is a disease that affects how your body turns food into energy. There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

With type 1 diabetestype, the body doesn’t produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps blood sugar get into the cells to be used for energy . With type 2 diabetes on the other hand, the body produces insulin, but does not use it well

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is defined as glucose intolerance of variable degree with onset or first recognition during pregnancy. A study by some medical experts found this condition to be associated with persistent metabolic dysfunction in women at three years after delivery, separate from other clinical risk factors.

The report revealed that infants of mothers with preexisting diabetes mellitus experience double the risk of serious injury at birth, triple the likelihood of cesarean delivery, and quadruple the incidence of newborn intensive care unit (NICU) admission.

Diabetes during pregnancy has increased in recent years. A research currently carried out found that from 2000 to 2010, the percentage of pregnant women with gestational diabetes increased 56 per cent and the percentage of women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes before pregnancy increased 37.percent

However, it’s important to state here that diabetes in pregnancy varies by race and ethnicity.

Diabetes during pregnancy—including type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes—can negatively affect the health of women and their babies. For women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, high blood sugar around the time of conception increases babies’ risk of birth defects, still and prefer birth.

A recent study by Management Sciences for Health ( MSH) ,showed that 11 percent of 1,242 pregnant women screened had gestational diabetes.

A medical expert with the Nyanya General Hospital, Dr. Kingsley Sunday Azugo , who analysed the report said the study “underlines the high prevalence of diabetes during pregnancy, which is a seldom-studied but important cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity in low- and lower-middle income countries.

Dr Azugo who acknowledged that Diabetes during pregnancy is well-researched and acted upon in higher-income countries said, if we want to make further progress in reducing the high ratio of maternal mortality in the country, diabetes must be addressed.”

He applauded the federal government for enforcing screening for diabetes as a routine part of antenatal care revealed that at least, four in 10 cases checked are being diagnosed.

He said: “Once the diagnosis is made, just a simple changes in behaviour, such as improving diets and getting more exercise is required.

Azugo explained that diabetes is far more common than HIV and tuberculosis combined, said, chronic diseases, as saying the strong response to HIV and Aids shows that Nigeria and Africa as a whole can can address the problem.

He said: “In our country for instance, diabetes is at least twice as prevalent as HIV, yet it’s easier to manage and has much less stigma. Unlike HIV infection, diabetes is reversible if diagnosed early on, and it is relatively affordable to manage

Dr. Ibinabo Ekenwa a End….. opined that for women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, it’s important to see their doctor before getting pregnant. Preconception care according to her , (preventive health care before and between pregnancies) provides opportunity to discuss changes in blood sugar levels, make adjustments to monitoring and medications, and check for and treat related health problems, such as high blood pressure.

She said managing diabetes can help expectant mothers have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. “To manage diabetes, they have to be in touch with their doctors as recommended, monitor their blood sugar levels, follow a healthy eating plan developed with their doctor or dietician, be physically active, and take insulin as directed (if needed).

Health experts have continued to warn that if left untreated, gestational diabetes can lead to severe health problems, some of them serious.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that most women who have gestational diabetes give birth to healthy babies, especially when they keep their blood sugar under control, eat a healthy diet, get regular, moderate physical activity, and maintain a healthy weight. In some cases, though, the condition can affect the pregnancy.

Below are some conditions that could result in a woman having gestational diabetes

Macrosomia – Baby’s body is larger than normal. Large bodied babies sometimes get injured by natural delivery through the vagina; the baby may need to be delivered through cesarean section.

Hypoglycemia – Baby’s blood sugar is too low.

Jaundice – Baby’s skin turns yellowish; white parts of the eyes may also change colour slightly. If treated, jaundice is not a serious

problem for the baby.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)—Baby has trouble breathing.

The baby might need oxygen or other help breathing if he or she has RDS.

Low Calcium and Magnesium Levels in the Baby’s Blood—Baby

could develop a condition that causes spasms in the hands and feet.

If you have gestational diabetes, there are some things you should keep in mind about delivery:

Blood Sugar and Insulin Balance—Keeping your blood sugar level under control during labour and delivery is vital to your own health and to your baby’s health. If you do not take insulin during your pregnancy, you probably won’t need it during labour or delivery. If you do take insulin during your pregnancy, you may receive an insulin shot when labour begins, or you may get insulin through a thin, plastic tube in your arm that goes into your bloodstream during labor.

Early Delivery—Gestational diabetes puts women at higher risk than women without the condition for developing preeclampsia, late in their pregnancies.

Preeclampsia is a condition related to a sudden blood pressure increase; it can be serious. The only way to cure preeclampsia is to deliver the baby; but

delivery may not be the best option for your health or for the health of the baby. Your health care provider will keep you under close watch, possibly at the hospital, and will run multiple tests to determine whether early delivery is safe and needed.

Cesarean Delivery—This is a type of surgery used to deliver the baby, instead of natural delivery through the vagina. Cesarean delivery is also called a cesarean section, or “C” section. Simply having gestational diabetes is not a reason to have a C section, but your health care provider may have other reasons for choosing a cesarean delivery, such as changes in your health or your baby’s health.

Speaking on how to manage pregnant women with gestational diabetes, an endocrinologist, Dr Charles Eboh said patients are put on different appointments from their regular antenatal appointments to enable them check functions of their organs as the disease can damage kidneys, liver or even affect their sight.

Dr Eboh said pregnant women with gestational diabetes are not allowed to take tablets because it will affect the baby. “They are often placed on insulin during pregnancy but can change to tablet after child birth.

He said those who have type 1 diabetes manage their pregnancy better than those with type 2 since taking medication for diabetes has been a way of life for the type 1 right from childhood.

Asked if women with gestational diabetes have complications during delivery, he said they put to bed normally and have healthy children too if they eat right, exercise and take their drugs as prescribed.

He urged women to eat healthy especially during pregnancy to avert such situation if they are not type 1 diabetics.

Mrs Lami Abinge who suffered gestational diabetes during her third pregnancy said it was quite difficult taking insulin twice a day, adding that hers was pregnancy induced.

Abinge who was deprived from eating her favourite meals due to high glucose level disclosed that she suffered post partum depression due to the trauma of taking daily injection everyday for five months during her pregnancy.

Abinge lamented that she is still on medication five years after delivery due to the fact that her sugar level is still not properly controlled.

Cynthia Ogijo who also suffered gestational diabetes in her first pregnancy said her blood sugar level normalised immediately after she delivery but added that it resurfaced during her second pregnancy.

In fact, the experience is terrible. She added.

Ogijo who was full of praises to God for what she termed divine healing said, “ To the glory of God Almighty, am not on any medication at the moment because my sugar level is normal . However, I still monitor my blood sugar level to ensure my numbers are right.