There were high expectations by Nigerians at the inauguration of the 9th Senate on June 11, 2019. SUNDAY ISUWA examines the relationship between the Red Chamber under Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the executive in the last two years.

Shortly after its inauguration, the Senate came up with a legislative agenda (2019-2023) tagged: “A National Assembly that Works for Nigeria.”

The agenda, according to analysts, was apt, considering the hostile relationship that existed between the 8th Assembly and the executive.

The proposed agenda, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was to guide them in improving institutional capacity and capabilities for effective performance, legislative interventions for good governance and independence of the legislature.

The lawmakers hit the ground running and within six months, the Senators passed very important bills into law.

The Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act CAP D3 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was the first to be passed, was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The law would significantly increase government earnings from crude oil contracts.

Recall that Buhari had rejected over 30 bills passed by the 8th Senate which many watchers said is reflective of the frosty relationship between the executive and that Senate leadership under Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Since passage and signing of the Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, several bills have been passed by the 9th Senate. Apart from the yearly Appropriation Bill from the executive that were passed by the Senate in the last two years, the Finance Bill amended seven existing tax and fiscal policy laws namely:

Companies Income Tax Act, 2004; Value Added Tax Act, 2007; Customs and Excise Tariff (Consolidation) Act, 2004; Personal Income Tax Act, 2007; Capital Gains Tax Act, 2007; Stamp Duties Act, 2007; and Petroleum Profit Tax Act, 2004) were also passed.

According to the Senate these were aimed at reforming Nigeria’s tax system for enhanced implementation and effectiveness.

But some analysts say this session is predominated by Nigerians who are overtly passionate about a regenerated Nigeria despite their different backgrounds.

Ahmad Lawan, it was gathered, came to leadership with a true service mentality inspired by a mindset to reorient the National Assembly towards reflecting the true ideals and aspirations of Nigerian masses because of the functions of the legislature.

Lawan consistently advocated that collaboration in governance is a safe route to achieving government’s set objectives and goals, relative to security and welfare of the citizenry.

To this effect, he rolled out the Senate’s strategic template principally to revolutionise the economy.

“In the laws we enact, in the oversight and representations we undertake, the wellbeing of the Nigerian people will always be our priority,” Lawan said, stating that insecurity, education, wealth creation as well as general development of infrastructure and power generation would be given priority.

The legislative atmosphere, according to the Senate spokesman, Basiru Ajibola, was made conducive with the 69 Senate Standing Committees inclusive of all political parties in the Senate both in terms of chairmanship and membership.

Senators belonging to the opposition political party, according to Ajibola, also had fair share of chairmanship of strategic committees of the Senate.

These, some lawmakers say, is responsible for the smooth working relationship in the red chamber.

But the mode of screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate raised concerns in some quarters.

While some Nigerians question the rules of ‘bow and go’ adopted by the Senate during the ministerial screening in 2019, the lawmakers rose in defence of their actions accusing some politicians of feigning ignorance of global parliamentary conventions that confer some kind of privileges on certain categories of persons based on antecedence, relative to plenary procedures and practices.

The Nigerian Senate had given special privileges to lawmakers who have served both in the state and at the federal during the screening.

These officers, according to the Senate rules, are not to face long scrutiny whenever they appear at the red chamber and have been nominated by the president.

But those waivers, according to pundits, are not the creations of the 9th Senate alone but have been in force since independence.

Since the election that brought Ahmad Lawan was acceptable across party lines, he insisted on a cordial working relationship within the Senate, National Assembly and with other arms of governments, particularly the executive.

“To effectively address the crisis of confidence between the Senate and the general public, the 9th Senate shall adopt a transparent and accountable system that offers full disclosure of its budget in terms of personnel costs, operational expenses and other expenditure,” Lawan said, in an efforts to gain the confidence of Nigerians, since the National Assembly suffered distrust in the 8th session headed by Sen Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

His colleagues keyed into the agenda which is defining the present Senate.

Many asked whether the hostilities that took place between the executive and the legislature help the ordinary Nigerians.

Some analysts say close collaboration among the three arms of government, through democratic processes and principles driven by creative engagements is indeed needed in any democracy if the people are the ultimate goal.

But the Senate president, Lawan, has been consistent in pitching tent with Nigerians, insisting that in the interest of the masses, the 9th assembly will ensure the relationship with the executive branch is cordial.

“The Senate under my leadership, will jealously guard its independence while diligently playing its part in ensuring that the task of national development moves forward with urgency. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear on what functions the legislature performs and what functions are cut out for the Executive arm of government.

“If you are going to serve the same people under the same government, you are not supposed to be going towards a different direction. It means you have to come together in such a manner that is characterised by mutual respect, partnership and cooperation. I have been in the National Assembly for a very long time to see what the hostility and rancorous relationship can lead to and what good relationship could bring,” Lawan said.

Followers of happenings at the national assembly say Lawan has sustained this ideology adding that for the past two years, there is yet to be a proven case of compromise or high handedness in his leadership.

“For those who are in the habit of saying rubber stamp; either they don’t understand what the legislature is supposed to do, or some of them are mischievous or some of them are in opposition to government and therefore, they will be happier to see disputations, conflicts, disagreements and chaos and the consequent lack of productivity in the National Assembly or the Senate particularly,” Lawan added.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate) Babajide Omowora, also said that the performance of the present administration is tied to the cordial working relationship that exists between the executive branch and the legislature.

According to Omoworare, as a former lawmaker, he will ensure that his constituency maintains a cordial relationship with the executive.

“We are always happy to be here. This is our constituency. We will continue to appreciate your support and cordial relationship. Each time we are here, the relationship has always been cordial and we want it to continue because it is helping in good governance,” Omoworare said while presenting nominees of the Board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to Senators for screening.

The Senate Spokesman, Basiru Ajibola while speaking on the relationship between the executive and the legislature, said Nigerians are the beneficiaries.

“The country has been the winner for the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature and I will give you an example on what we have been able to achieve.

“In the atmosphere of the cat and rat relationship of the 8th Senate, the budget circle of the country became unpredictable. You know that a third world country relied on budget expenditure to drive the economy.

In the last two years, we returned to the January to December budget circle. That is the credit of a cordial relationship. We extended the capital expenditure of the 2020 budget and that is the reason why the country was able to exit from recession,” Ajibola said of the two years relationship with the executive.

“Another fruit of our relationship is the ability to pass the Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act CAP D3 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which has been stalled for the past 15 years. The effect of this was to expand the revenue base of the government.

“We also see the passage of the finance act, which was able to raise the value added tax, at the same time, insulating the vulnerable and people with small businesses from tax payment. So, I will say, the cooperation towards ensuring the development of the country is essential. And our relationship with the executive has helped in addressing the challenges we are facing,” Ajibola told LEADERSHIP Sunday.

While the relationship between the executive and the legislature is cordial, Nigerians expect the lawmakers to address some very important national issues.

The much talked about Petroleum Industry Bill, which the Senate president said earlier they will collaborate with the executive to ensure its passage is yet to be passed.

Work on the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill and Amendment of the 1999 Constitution seems to be moving at a slow pace.

But the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, said PIB will be passed in May while the electoral act amendment will be passed before their summer recess.

“Even on recess, we will still do our legislative work because this is a full time job. The parliament and parliamentarians are always the first place of call when there is distress. Nigerians will always remember the National Assembly and the National Assembly members. We will continue to be available to our constituents and we should continue to do our best,” Lawan said while adjourning for the Sallah break. The lawmakers are expected to return on 18 May, 2021.

With the rising insecurity in the country, if not tackled, analysts say the relationship between the executive and the legislature may go sour in the remaining years since the National Assembly members have already been divided along party lines over the issue.