By A. I. BALA |

The first and foremost function of a legislature is to legislate i.e. to make laws. It is the legislature which formulates the will of the state into laws and gives it a legal character. Legislature transforms the demands of the people into authoritative laws/statutes.

A near universal rule is that the legislature of the state is the custodian of the state purse. It holds the purse of the state and controls the finances. No money can be raised or spent by the executive without the approval of the legislature. Each year the executive has to prepare and get passed from the legislature the budget for the coming financial year.

In the budget, the executive has to place the account of the actual income and expenditure of the previous year and estimated income and expenditure for the New Year. Not only the legislature passes the budget but also it alone can approve the imposition, or repeal or collection of any tax whatsoever. Further, the legislature maintains a control over all financial transactions and expenditures incurred by the executive.

By the use of its power to legislate and pass the budget, the legislature exercises a fair amount of control over the executive. Thus, whether a political system has a parliamentary system or a presidential system, the legislature exercises a control over the executive. The Legislature’s oversight powers are contained in Sections 120-128 with regard to the state Houses of Assembly, i.e. supervising the other arms of government to ensure that they implement government policies and programmes as contained in the Nigerian Annual Appropriation Act/Law of Government.

Given the aforementioned responsibilities of this arm of government its importance in a democracy cannot be overemphasized. That is why it is important to examine this arm of government in any state or country to ensure that it is living up to its responsibilities.

The present administration of Kogi State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Prince Mathew Kolawole, has no doubt set a pace in Nigerian politics and Kogi State in particular. The Kogi State House of Assembly during the past administrations suffered a lot of setbacks due to leadership crisis which were often attributed to corruption among the honourable members, lack of equitable distribution of committee chairmen, imbalance in the appointment of the principal officers and executive interference.

The aforementioned set backs had no doubt created a big gulf in the course of legislative business in the state and this had been a long time challenge faced by the state House of Assembly before the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello came on board and the emergence of Prince Mathew Kolawole as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Kogi State today has no doubt under the present leadership transformed, repositioned and changed the narrative of the state Assembly. The Assembly is now known for excellent performance of its constitutional responsibilities of making laws that will enhance the development of the state and safe guard the lives and property of its citizens and that of other Nigerians living in the state.

The achievements recorded by the state assembly under the present leadership of the Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole has been very commendable. The Speaker has shown sense of maturity by carrying along all the honourable members of the state assembly in his policies and programmes and by ensuring that the house of assembly is united in order to achieve its core constitutional objectives.

The manner in which Kogi State House of Assembly conducted its affairs while electing its principal officers call for commendation and is worthy of emulation. It was a display of equity, fairness and justice across the three senatorial zones in the state. It was also done in order to accommodate the interest of every member of the house.

The sense of maturity displayed by the speaker showed clearly a man who has the interest of his state and not his personal interest at heart. This was different from how it used to be during the past leaderships of the state assembly since the creation of the state.

The manner in which the speaker and members of the house fast-tracked bills from the executive for deliberation and passage of such bills into law is highly commendable and should be sustained for the development of our dear Kogi State. Worthy of note of such bills passed by the state assembly so far under the leadership of Speaker Kolawole are; quick deliberation on the state budget which is one of the critical elements of any responsive government, and this has become the tradition since the speaker took over the mantle of leadership of the Kogi State House of Assembly and it has been sustained on annual basis, thereby easing the running of the state’s affairs by the executive.

Secondly, the speedy screening and confirmation of the members of the state executive council sent by the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. This took the present honourable members and the principal officers less than a week to screen and confirm the nominees by the state governor thereby ensuring speedy takeoff of the business of governance in the state in less than two weeks after the inauguration of the state governor for his second term in office, unlike the past administrations when months are wasted before appointing the state executive council.

The level of successes recorded so far in managing the state house of assembly if sustained in the next three years of Governor Yahaya Bello administration, Kogi State would be the centre of attention and worthy of emulation by other states of the federation. In all of these success stories by the present state assembly, stated above, it is also right to commend the effort of the governor of the state for his noninterference in the affairs of the state legislative arm of government. The role played by the governor and the state executive council clearly shows the passion he has to make the state the best in the country for the present and future generations.

– Bala, a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja