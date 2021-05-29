What is your own impression about Nigerian?

Being a scholar is about truth , the legislature in Nigeria be it at the centre or state level , they are Nigerians , if Nigeria is good ,if we are good people , they are good people , if Nigeria is bad , we can can say among bad Nigerians we have some in the legislature . Does the perception about the legislature by Nigerians be scientifically proven , are those impressions real , what are the impressions. One of the impressions is that an average Nigerian lawmaker is corrupt , is that statement scientific, is it real can we sit down here and draw that conclusion, can we prove that conclusion , as a scholar that I am, I don’t believe that conclusion is right and I don’t believe you can generalize that all Nigerian parliamentarians are corrupt.

As we cannot also generalize that all Nigerian politicians are corrupt. I look at it from this angle . One of the variables that bought about this perception was the budget of the National Assembly, what goes into the National Assembly. As someone that has worked with the executive before at that highest level of being a minister , and a student of politics , I look at it critically ,people say National Assembly taking a chunk of the budget . In a year what’s the size of the budget , this year 13 trillion . What is the allocation for National Assembly,less than N150bn . The remaining 12 . Something trillion who controls it , who disburse it , where did it go and where is it going,. If the 12. Something is going to the executive why are we not talking about the executive, why draw the conclusion that the people that control the less than N150bn are the ones taking the chunk of our money . It’s something we can see, it’s a figure we can access, investigate .

Secondly , the less that N150bn how is it being shared in the National Assembly .does it go only to the senators and house of Reps?all these people less than 500 people .we reporters must enlighten the Nigerian people , once we set the people against our elected representatives , we are endangering the nation and the point I am making , out of 150 billion , we have 500 parliamentarians, we have 3000 aides , we have 5000 NASS management, then we have 3, to 4 agencies under the National Assembly, NILDS, NABRO, National Assembly service commission, public complaint commission. These four agencies have staff , capital ,all these are people that take the less than N150bn. Nigerians won’t know this , to me this is what is scientific, it is not debunkable ,it’s something you can investigate.

What is your take on executive order 10, do we really need an executive order in a democracy?

With due respect, we have been under the military more than democracy . Nigeria politics is evolving, we not yet amenable to democracy ethics . Our various structures and political class there are still more in this culture of regimentation. Ordinarily executive orders should not be part of democracy. But because certain class of people that want to do things the way it should be done , hence a recourse to military concepts to get things done the way it should be done . Ordinary executive orders is aberration but because governors have turned themselves into leventiers , they wouldn’t want to adhere strictly to some provisions hence a recourse to certain instrument which in some parlance can be arthetical to democracy in ensuring compliance .

What do you really think about Autonomy of legislature

You can’t get the best of democracy it other arms of government are being caged or denied their rights , privileges. Democracy is not for the executive alone . The most important organ of democracy is the legislature,President can win election from one geo political zone conveniently, a governor can win election from one senatorial district . What constitutes the parliament is all shades of constituencies across the country. One region does not constitute the parliament. So for me therefore , the important organ of democracy is the legislature. So is that organ is being handicapped and sabotaged and denied the necessary room to grow is like killing democracy. With the refusal of governors to not adhering to executive order 10 to me amount to murder of democracy.I will call it mutiny in military parlance . It’s like you are inviting the military back to government, you cannot cripple the legislature by not granting them that autonomy. By it granting them funds in the first like charge Anything short of that amount to Democratic mutiny and that should be discouraged by the Nigerian people because insecurity has to do with bad governance at the state and local government levels . The beauty of democracy in developing nations is the extents to which you are able to trickle down to the grassroots. When you give contract to Mr A, the family goes to the market and that is how economy circulates but when you deny the state and the local government level , people will recourse to anything to survive.

The 8th Senate passed 270 bills, less than 30 were signed, and the excuses cited by the presidency were that the bills were poorly prepared. And one of your responsibilities here is to assist the legislature in drafting bills. Is it thy the Legislature don’t defer to you when drafting those bills.

Our work is to do that . Some bills were passed in the 8th Senate , less than 40 were assented to by Mr President . Does ones has to do with lack of proper research and duplication. As the time those bills were being mooted , drafted , passed , did not take into cognizance extant rules whether we have such similar things in existence before . With all sense of responsibility, Some of the bills not assented to are not because they are not good bills or laws , but there a lot of political considerations that informed that . That is why we say when two elephants fight , because of the friction between the executive and legislature, Nigerians are the one bearing the brunch now. Some of the factors are political, some administrative, some of lack of proper scrutiny of existing extant laws .

Not all bills drafted emanated from the institute. As a matter of fact most bill drafted didnt emanate from here anyway so don’t blame it on us . One of the challenges we experience here are lack of manpower, we can’t cope with all cope with all needs of the National Assembly . You cannot compare now with what we used to have in the past . We are evolving , developing, you can’t compare . 1999 to 2007 we had lots of leadership changes in the National Assembly but today we have stability that is not to say that there are not infighting, issues but the quality of debates , things are getting better, you don’t compare our democracy to that of the United States in terms of years of legislations . As I keep on saying despite our challenges we are still more intact in our democracy, all what we are facing today if it was in the past, in the 70 or 80s the story would have been different so I think there are challenges, issues but then we are better off in democracy that a military rule .