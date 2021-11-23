Nigerian exhibitors at the just concluded Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) held in Durban, South Africa have commended the management and staff of Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) for the support, interactions and encouragement they got at the fair.

The managing director, Mr Abba Bello, the executive director, Corporate Services, Dr Bala Bello and his business development counterpart, Hon. Stella Okotete, took time on daily basis to visit the stands of the exhibitors, chatted with them and encouraged them not to give up and to continue making use of the windows of opportunities provided by the bank to turn around their businesses.

The managing director advised the exhibitors to build on their contacts and network in other to consolidate on the gains of the trade fair. Ms Fejiro Nubian, Val Ogaukwu, Faridah Odangi Suleiman, Engr. Patrick Odiegwu Kingsley, Mrs. Ndukwe-Egwuronu Ijeoma and some others who were not even NEXIM Bank customers extolled the humility of the bank and their desire to assist them.

Meanwhile, the bank has also signed a partnership agreement to implement various transactions valued at about $500million.

The signing ceremony took place on the sideline of the IATF with the managing director, Intra-African Trade initiatives, Mrs. Kanayo Awani signing on behalf of the Afrexim Bank while the managing director /chief executive, NEXIM Bank, Mr. Abba Bello signed on behalf of his bank.

Information gleaned from the document indicated that the agreement covers four major areas, with the overall objective of promoting international trade and boosting trade between Nigeria and other African countries. The key areas include: The Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), under which Afreximbank has provided $25million in the first instance to alleviate the economic and business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria businesses.

NEXIM will utilise the facility for continuous funding of exporters, particularly SMEs, many of whom were adversely impacted by the disruptions of the global value chain and other fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement also includes a $400million Credit Facility to support the rehabilitation and modernisation of Nigerian ports as well as development of new inland ports as part of efforts to improve trade and infrastructure; $50million loan for acquisition of badges for fleet expansion in furtherance of the regional shipping operation (the Sealink project) being promoted by NEXIM.

Another area covered by the agreement is the $350,000 grant provided to support the charting of the main channels of the River Niger and Benue to facilitate navigation and successful shipping operations.