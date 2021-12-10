As the progressive train of the season of completion and impact arrived in the North East yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari told Nigerians to expect more completion and delivery of road projects across the nation.

The President spoke in Azare, Bauchi State during the commissioning and handing over of the 106.341 Kilometers Kano-Maiduguri Road, Section III (Azare-Potiskum) in Bauchi and Yobe states.

The President was represented at the commissioning ceremony by the minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum.

President Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to Infrastructural development and gave the assurance that Nigerians would be witnessing more completion and delivery of projects.

The President who emphasized his administration’s commitment to economic growth through infrastructural development, appealed to road users to desist from acts that could damage the road.

According to him, activities such as overloading of vehicles and trucks, spilling of petroleum products on the roads and conversion of road shoulders to permanent parking places damages the road and reduces its life span.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them”, he said.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed commended President Muhammad Buhari for approving the dualization and extension of two major highways that connect the state’s metropolis.

The highways are the dualization and extension of Kano Road, from Giwa Academy, Abubakar Tafawa University Main Campus, Nigerian Air Force Base- Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport with a distance of

17.7kms and the expansion of Maiduguri-Awala- Bauchi State University.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, noted that the roads were near completion and expressed optimism that the state government would be reimbursed by the Federal Government as soon as the state of the economy improves in the country.

He further applauded the collaborative effort between the Federal and Bauchi State government to restore the Bauchi-Ningi Road and Bogoro- Bauchi -Dawaki Road damaged by flood during the last rainy season.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Works and Housing Minister, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN for bringing the project to conclusion.

In his address, the Minister of Works and Housing, represented by the Director, North East, Engr. Celestine Shausu, stated that the SUKUK funding option which the Federal Government adopted is currently aiding the progress of work on 44 roads across the nation.

“The SUKUK is currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria and as we complete them, events like this will hold,” he said

Fashola commended all the stakeholders both in private and public institutions who have contributed to the actualization of the project.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Babangida Hussaini who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Salihu Ahmed said that the Kano-Maiduguri Section III (Azare -Potiskum) connects four LocalmGovernment Areas in Bauchi (Azare and Dambam) and Yobe (Nangere and Potiskum) States respectively.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Dr Umar Farouq II,commended the federal government for completing the road which was abandoned for more than 20 years by previous administrations.

He said that the road was important to the socio-economic developmentof the benefiting communities.

He applauded the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, for completing the projects he met on ground when he came on board, adding that governance should be a continuous process.

Various members of the community and road users on the project spoken to express appreciation and gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, for ensuring the completion of the road, stating that the work has brought a lot of relief to them and improved their socio-economic activities in many ways.

While delivering the vote of thanks, General Manager, Messrs Mothercat, Engr. Raffi Kevorkian thanked the federal government for finding the company worthy of carrying out the construction work and also appreciated the community for their cooperation during the construction work.

He pledged the company’s cooperation with the Federal Government of Nigeria in the delivering of quality and durable roads for her citizens.