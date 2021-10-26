The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law and Coalition of Southeast Democracy and Human Rights Organisations have advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against its proposed sit at home from 5th to 10th November, warning that the federal government will declare state of emergency in Anambra State if the protest leads to breakdown of law and order.

The groups spoke on Sunday in Enugu during an international press conference on Anambra governorship election, agitation for self-determination and its general insecurity.

The board chairman, Int’l Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Emeka Umeagbalasi, said if the ad-hoc officials of INEC were unable to convey electoral materials and the election failed to hold, the federal government would not hesitate to declare state of emergency in Anambra State.

Umeagbalasi, who is the convener, Southeast Based Coalition of Democracy and Human Rights Organisations said if the election fails to take place, Governor Willy Obiano and the Southeast will be victims because there is no provision that the federal government should wait for Obiano to finish his tenure before declaring state of emergency.

He therefore advised the IPOB agitators to retrace their steps and cancel the proposed protest so that people would come out and cast their votes instead of a state of emergency to be declared.