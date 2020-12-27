By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

FCT Golf Association chairman, Engr Oladapo Olaide Mohammed, has assured of eventful golf activities in the nation’s capital in 2021.

Mohammed, while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday Sports at the sidelines of the Energy City Group Golf tournament in Abuja, revealed that plans are in motion to host successful golf events in the FCT, and noted that despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the FCT Golf association was able to achieve a lot in the challenging year under his watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT golf boss said that the association is set to deliver a world-class golf course in the nation’s capital, in its mandates to make golf a household game in the FCT, while wishing all stakeholders a wonderful Christmas celebration. “We are ready to deliver a world-class golf course in FCT, we have partners who have shown a strong commitment to achieving our aims, and they are just waiting for us to give them the signal thatthe land has to be approved by the FCT government,” he said.

“We couldn’t carry out most of what we plan for in 2020, we had enough confidence that we were going to win the gold medal at the National sports festival this year before the games were postponed to 2021, but our players are still working hard to ensure win the gold medal in Edo state.

“We hope that the government flatten the curve of COVID-19 and get the vaccine to create avenue for us to carry out all our activities in the year”

“Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2021 to our wonderful stakeholders, God shall see us through all the tribulations of these time”he concluded.