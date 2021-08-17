Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has called on the acting chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf and his Khadis to be fully prepared for temptation and intimidation that will come their ways in the discharge of their duties.

He counselled them to be firm in the face of the challenges so as not to fall by the way side. The CJN pleaded with them to remain firm and unshaken since good conscience fears no threat.

During their inauguration at the Supreme Court, Justice Mohammad implored them to be impartial, fair to all and apply justice and equity in all their undertakings.

“The times that we are in, are quite perilous, so, we need judicial officers that will be humble and dispassionate at the helms of affairs,” he said.

Justice Mohammad further asked them to conduct their affairs within the law and the oath administered on them.

“The oath you have just taken should not be taken for granted. It is a pledge you have just made to the Almighty God.

“The entire letters and words of the oath you have taken must reside in a prime place of your heart and be generously applied in the daily management of both human and material resources of the Federal Capital Territory judiciary,” he said.