The Nigerian equities market performance this week market will be dictated by the performance of the first half (H1) of 2021 earnings results.

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said: “with the first half (H1) of 2021 earnings season on the horizon, we believe investors will be looking for clues on the sustainability of the decent corporate earnings released for Q1, 2021.

“However, we expect mixed market performance in the week ahead as bargain hunting in dividend-paying stocks will be matched by intermittent profit-taking activities. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Afrinvest Limited said: “in the coming week, we expect to see slight profit-taking at the start of the week. However, we envisage market performance will be dictated by the performance of the H1:2021 earnings results.”

Also, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected the equities market to trade northward as investors position ahead in stocks of fundamentally sound companies which are also expected to pay interim dividends.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said: “we expect sustained trend being the beginning of earnings season month after forming a chart pattern that support an uptrend as bargain hunters take advantage of pullbacks to reposition ahead of half year earnings reporting season. It is noteworthy that oil price continues its recovery at the international market with full-year and interim dividend possibilities around the corner.”

He also noted that, some stocks are trading within their buy ranges to become more attractive at this point for income investors and traders, even as the market anticipates positive news, while oil price continues to oscillate above $73 per barrel to support global economic and stock market recovery across climates, saying, “we also expect the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination to support global and domestic economic recovery that will enhance the market and give direction.”

According to Omordion, “the banking sector and others remain attractive on the back of the prevailing low prices, despite the Q1 mixed numbers. Again, the way to go is to target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities ahead of interim dividend announcement. This is especially given that despite the seeming improvements, fixed income yield continues to offer negative real rate of return due to the galloping inflation.

“However, the strong and faster recovery may continue, depending on market forces, going forward, as propelled by expected Q2 earnings reports, until the next MPC meeting in July.”

Meanwhile, last week, sentiment turned positive in the market as investors hunted for bargains on dividend paying and stocks with good fundamentals as the half year earnings season approaches.

Hence, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) increased week-on week (W-o-W) by 553.75 points or 1.47 per cent to close at 38,212.01 points. Similarly, market capitalisation increased by N292 billion in value to close at N19.919 trillion.

Breakdown across sector gauges indicated that majority closed in the green zone; the NSE Consumer goods index led the gainers by 5.14 per cent to close at 600.96 points buoyed by buy pressure on Nestle Nigeria and Flour Mills of Nigeria. Similarly, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and the NSE Industrial indices advanced by 1.34 per cent, 2.04 per cent and 2.10 per cent to 370.73 points, 203.33 points and 1,925.96 points respectively. On the flip side, the NSE Oil/Gas index moderated by 1.05 per cent to 311.28 points.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 43 equities appreciated in price, 26 equities depreciated in price, while 87 equities remained unchanged. Ikeja Hotel led the gainers table by 60 per cent to close at N1.60, per share. Linkage Assurance followed with a gain of 30.77 per cent to close at 85 kobo, while Wema Bank went up by 23.33 per cent to close to 74 kobo, per share.

On the other side, BOS Gases led the decliners table by 18.96 per cent to close at N8.55, per share. Regency Assurance followed with a loss of 14.29 per cent to close at 42 kobo and Royal Exchange declined by 12.70 per cent to close at 55 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total of 1.021 billion shares worth N14.145 billion in 17,565 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.006 billion shares valued at N10.330 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 17,165 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 721.728 million shares valued at N5.995 billion traded in 8,709 deals; contributing 70.70 per cent and 42.38 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 99.083 million shares worth N2.395 billion in 3,703 deals, while ICT Industry traded a turnover of 72.718 million shares worth N3.407 million in 643 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Wema Bank and Zenith Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 213.871 million shares worth N3.818 billion in 3,023 deals, contributing 20.95 per cent and 26.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 13,050 units valued at N930,262.30 were traded last week in 17 deals compared with a total of 101,876 units valued at N1.732 million transacted previous week in 19 deals, while on the Bonds market, a total of 61,298 units valued at N61.267 million were traded last week in 26 deals compared with a total of 216,675 units valued at N215.720 million transacted previous week in 44 deals.