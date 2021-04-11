BY OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Analysts in the Nigerian capital market have stated that expectations of higher rates at the coming treasury bills (T-bills) auction may trigger sell-offs in the bourse, this week.

Taking a cue from the trading pattern that ensued last week, Cordros Capital expects market activities this week to be quiet in the short term as investors keep their gaze on yields direction in the fixed income (FI) market.

“Considering that the full year, 2020 earnings season is gradually coming to a halt, we now expect investors’ sentiment to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” it stated.

GTI Securities Limited said: “we expect mixed sentiment from investors in the coming week, amid profit-taking from recently appreciated stocks and low valued stocks in the market.”

In the new week, analysts at Afrinvest Limited noted that, “we expect the domestic equities market to trade sideways as attractive yields in the fixed income space continue to entice investors. However, given the lower re-entry prices for few stocks in the banking sector, we expect short-term traders to use the opportunity to key in for possible short-term gains.”

Last week, the equities market shed week-on week (W-o-W) by 0.13 per cent despite the index rising three out of the four trading sessions. Notably, the bearish undertone was more pronounced on Tier-one banking stocks such as Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank as short-term traders booked profit.

The week was another four-day trading week as the federal government declared Monday April 5, 2021 as Public Holiday in commemoration of the Easter Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the NSE All-Share index fell 50.35 points or 0.13 per cent W-o-W to settle at 38,866.39 points. Similarly, market capitalisation declined by N26 billion to close at N20.335 trillion.

Losses were broad based as most of the sub-indices closed in red territory; the NSE Banking Index fell the most by 2.25 per cent to 348.28 points. NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial and the NSE Oil/Gas indices went down by 1.49 per cent, 0.66 per cent and 0.31 per cent to 201.88 points, 1,875.49 points and 265.64 points respectively. On the positive side, the NSE Consumer Goods index rose by 1.12 per cent to 556.03 points.

Market breadth for the week was negative as 17 equities appreciated in price, 40 equities depreciated in price, while 105 equities remained unchanged. Japaul Gold & Ventures led the gainers table by 40 per cent to close at 63 kobo, per share. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with a gain of 12.50 per cent to close at 36 kobo, while Linkage Assurance went up by 11.11 per cent to close to 80 kobo, per share.

On the other side, Guinness Nigeria led the decliners table by 17.27 per cent to close at N29.70, per share. Sterling Bank followed with a loss of 15.68 per cent to close at N1.56 and Mutual Benefits Assurance declined by 15.22 per cent to close at 39 kobo, per share.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 887.037 million shares worth N9.193 billion in 17,837 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.445 billion shares valued at N19.039 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 17,400 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 607.224 million shares valued at N6.066 billion traded in 10,125 deals; thus contributing 68.46 per cent and 65.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 112.318 million shares worth N572.831 million in 1,450 deals, while Oil and Gas Industry traded a turnover of 57.662 million shares worth N201.453 million in 1,107 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 259.248 million shares worth N4.818 billion in 4,970 deals, contributing 29.23 per cent and 52.41 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 361,254 units valued at N1.909 billion were traded last week in 29 deals compared with a total of 108,271 units valued at N445.285 million transacted previous week in 16 deals, while on the Bond market, a total of 44,303 units valued at N55.333 million were traded last week in 13 deals compared with a total of 50,358 units valued at N55.298 million transacted previous week in 14 deals.

Also, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion, said the prevailing nation’s subsisting stagflation environment remains a potent threat to investment returns in the financial market, just as the soaring food prices, high pump price of fuel and insecurity across the country continue to drive inflation rate, saying that “We note that the equity market remains a dependable hedge against inflation, considering the dividend yield and 10 per cent daily price movement.”

Omordion said that “That notwithstanding, players should target fundamentally sound stocks with positive technicals, following which we advise investors and traders to play cautiously around the market place. This they can do by allowing their investment objective, entry and exit strategies to guide them, so as to avoid being trapped in any trade.”

This week trading, he said: “we expect the mixed trend to continue as first quarter (Q1) corporate earnings starts hitting the market from next week in the face of rising dividend yields and portfolio repositioning and ahead of economic data like inflation rate and Q1 GDP numbers.

“Also, the pullbacks offer bargain hunters and income investors another opportunity to reposition in high dividend yields and undervalued stocks, as more companies release their full-year and quarterly numbers to support recovery. This is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity market.”