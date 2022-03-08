As the world marks the International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged lawmakers to favourably expedite action on all women-friendly Bills before the National Assembly.

The CUPP also charged the lawmakers to further enlarge the space for public participation of women in the economic and socio-political aspects of the nation’s daily life.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochukwu, expressed sadness over the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led National Assembly to slap women few days to the International Women’s Day celebrations by rejecting Bills that would have opened the political space for more women participation.

Congratulating women – mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters and expressing solidarity with their aspirations and global expectations, Ugochukwu said that the leader of the opposition family, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was pained by “this parliamentary decision and have since commenced action towards mobilising our lawmakers on how best to deal with the challenges posed by the rejection of the Bill.”

He, however, said that the opposition was also working hard to create more participation platforms for women internationally.

He said, “International Women’s Day is another opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a people in giving our women the pride of place in our society, in conformity with relevant best practices.

“It is an occasion to reaffirm our support for implementable affirmative actions for our women and to further re-emphasize our firm resolve to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence within our powers.

“We, therefore, join all men of goodwill across the world to celebrate our immensely resourceful and industrious women, while calling on all Parliaments to favorably expedite work on all women-friendly bills before them, to further enlarge the space for public participation of our women in the economic and socio-political aspects of our daily life.”

